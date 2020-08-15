The parents of students in Germany and Israel want National Security Minister Stuart Young to explain the criteria for granting exemptions to citizens to be repatriated.
Sarah Permel, 19, is the first T&T and regional student to study at the Eastern Mediterranean International School (EMIS) in Hakfar Hayarok, Israel, where she recently completed her International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.
Because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in that country and with an impending political crisis there, Permel’s father Neil decided to relocate her to the UK.
In Germany, one of the hardest-hit countries with 224,000 COVID-19 cases and 9,289 deaths, Arendel Owen, 18, was due to graduate on May 24 from the UWC Robert Bosch College, in Freiburg, the first city to restrict the movement of its residents. The college administration imposed strict hygiene protocols in a bid to keep the campus COVID-19-free.
When the T&T Government announced the repatriation programme for nationals in the UK and US, Owen’s parents, Roxanne and Keith, decided to move Arendel to the UK for a better chance of being repatriated.
Both sets of parents would like to see their children put on the next plane out of the UK back home.
Neil Permel said: “We have sent in her initial application request for exemption via hard copy by hand on May 11, and a soft copy on May 18 via email to the National Security Ministry’s corporate communication’s department.
“When the ministry said to send the exemption application to a different email address which did so on June 3. We did get a response the day after acknowledging receipt from the office. Since then we sent more than ten requests for updates.
To our surprise, we were waiting patiently thinking let it take its due course, maybe Sarah’s name is low on the list when we saw the article in a daily newspaper of an athlete in Italy rejoicing because she received her exemption letter. She sent in her application on June 5.
“This got us very angry because we had sent in ours way before that and we still can’t get a positive response yet. This is unfair, by now we should be able to bring her in,” he said.
He said the students’ predicament is becoming dire, they cannot impose on the generosity and goodwill of their families and friends in the UK for accommodation indefinitely and the cost of living is high.
Permel said his daughter did dental work which was expensive and her bank card is expiring at the end of the month.
Both families are pleading with the authorities to include their children in the next flight as they are suffering from emotional stress.
However, they wanted to make it clear that they are not asking for any handouts, money, or even to put their children in state quarantine. They are willing to pay to put them in hotel-supervised quarantine, but just want them brought home safely.