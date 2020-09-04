The In­ter-Amer­i­can De­vel­op­ment Bank (IDB) yes­ter­day an­nounced the launch of the Piv­ot Move­ment which is aimed at har­ness­ing the most in­no­v­a­tive ideas for Caribbean de­vel­op­ment and cre­ate a plan for the fu­ture of the re­gion.

The Piv­ot Move­ment in­cludes a crowd­sourc­ing con­test and an event.

Piv­ot Search is the crowd­sourc­ing plat­form to re­ceive new de­vel­op­ment ideas. It runs from Sep­tem­ber 2 to Sep­tem­ber 18, with a US$5000 cash prize.

Along with part­ners Caribbean Cli­mate-Smart Ac­cel­er­a­tor (CC­SA), Sin­gu­lar­i­ty Uni­ver­si­ty and Des­ti­na­tion Ex­pe­ri­ence, the IDB will al­so host the Piv­ot Event, a vir­tu­al con­fer­ence, be­tween Oc­to­ber 15 and 30, 2020.

Gen­er­al Man­ag­er of the IDB’s Caribbean Coun­try De­part­ment (CCB), Therese Turn­er-Jones said, “The Piv­ot Move­ment is a ve­hi­cle for Caribbean trans­for­ma­tion dri­ven by ideas. It gives any­one any­where the op­por­tu­ni­ty to help shape the fu­ture of our re­gion. We are cre­at­ing an in­no­v­a­tive space where pi­o­neer­ing minds will dis­cuss moon­shot ideas to dri­ve a more re­silient and se­cure fu­ture for all Caribbean peo­ple.”

Gabre Cameron

The Piv­ot Search, which pre­cedes the event, is a call for ideas from mem­bers of the pub­lic. Three ideas will be se­lect­ed for the prize and will al­so se­cure a place at The Piv­ot Event. The ideas in the ar­eas of elec­tro­mo­bil­i­ty, dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion and re-imag­ing tourism can be sub­mit­ted on­line.

Rac­quel Moses, CEO of Caribbean Cli­mate-Smart Ac­cel­er­a­tor (CC­SA) said, “In the Caribbean, we bat­tle with the dis­as­trous im­pacts of cli­mate change. In­no­va­tion is ur­gent­ly need­ed to build our re­silience to these im­pacts and the CC­SA is de­light­ed to be a part­ner in this move­ment. We are ex­cit­ed by the ap­pli­ca­tion of in­no­va­tion to com­bat long-stand­ing chal­lenges.”

Moon­shot think­ing is an ap­proach en­trenched by Sin­gu­lar­i­ty Uni­ver­si­ty, who will fa­cil­i­tate ses­sions over the five days of the in­au­gur­al Piv­ot Event. Thought lead­ers, in­no­va­tors and en­tre­pre­neurs will be in­vit­ed to plan a vi­sion for the Caribbean in the next decade.

It will ex­plore three moon­shot ideas un­der each of the three themes for a to­tal of nine ideas. Three of those ideas will come from the fi­nal win­ners of the Piv­ot Search who will be giv­en the op­por­tu­ni­ty to at­tend the con­fer­ence. The fi­nal out­comes of the event will be a plan for the nine moon­shot ideas and a roadmap for ac­cess to fund­ing.