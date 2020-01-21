At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi says mat­ters con­cern­ing the 2018 ter­ror plot in this coun­try are cur­rent­ly with law en­force­ment and the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tion’s (DPP’s) of­fice.

The AG com­ment­ed on the 2018 mat­ter yes­ter­day, say­ing “That’s a mat­ter for law en­force­ment to speak to. As far as I’m con­cerned there are al­ways on­go­ing mat­ters re­lat­ed to the Car­ni­val plot and mat­ters of an an­ti-ter­ror­ism na­ture in­clud­ing the fi­nanc­ing of ter­ror­ism. All I can say is there con­tin­ues to be sig­nif­i­cant work in TT by law en­force­ment and pros­e­cu­tors and I’m con­vinced it’s be­ing man­aged well.”

In Feb­ru­ary 2018 ap­prox­i­mate­ly 13 peo­ple from points around the coun­try - in­clud­ing Aranguez, Cen­tral, South and the East/West cor­ri­dor - were de­tained by po­lice and their homes searched. Po­lice re­vealed it was in con­nec­tion with a plot to dis­rupt the Car­ni­val. The 13 were how­ev­er re­leased, large­ly with­out charge.

A mar­ried cou­ple were the on­ly ones charged - al­leged­ly with pos­ses­sion of a gun clean­ing kit. The gov­ern­ment sub­se­quent­ly said plot in­for­ma­tion was re­ceived from for­eign part­ners.

Last Ju­ly, chief of the U.S. Em­bassy’s Mil­i­tary Li­ai­son Of­fice Clau­dia Car­riza­les said the 2018 Car­ni­val plot was not a hoax say­ing, “It had been re­al and we were able to ad­dress that threat,” she added.

Af­ter the de­tainees were re­leased in 2018, at­tor­neys for the ma­jor­i­ty of them wrote Gov­ern­ment threat­en­ing le­gal ac­tion for wrong­ful ar­rest and de­ten­tion. Sources said yes­ter­day sev­er­al mat­ters have been sent to court and dates for hear­ings are be­ing await­ed.

Al-Rawi de­clined to com­ment on that, save to say there are “on-go­ing work mat­ters”, his of­fice as the Cen­tral Au­thor­i­ty is in touch with in­ter­na­tion­al agen­cies and “there con­tin­ues to be ro­bust ap­pli­ca­tion of all agen­cies to­geth­er.”

Con­tact­ed by the Trinidad Guardian on the 2018 mat­ter, Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith de­clined to com­ment on that specif­i­cal­ly.

But Grif­fith not­ed, “How­ev­er there would be peo­ple deemed to be pos­si­ble en­e­mies of the state and they are be­ing con­tin­u­ous­ly close­ly mon­i­tored to en­sure that - in the words of the band ‘The Po­lice’s’ 1983 hit - every move they make, every step they take, we’ll be watch­ing them.”