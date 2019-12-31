The break­down of the sea bridge in 2018 con­tin­ued hurt­ing To­ba­go busi­ness­es in 2019, re­sult­ing in busi­ness­es hav­ing a “dis­ap­point­ing” year.

So said Di­ane Hadad, Chair­man of the To­ba­go Chap­ter of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce.

She was speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia on how To­ba­go busi­ness­es were im­pact­ed by events and mat­ters in 2019.

Hadad said crime was a ma­jor is­sue. She al­so said the change to the poly­mer $100 bill was “good but poor­ly timed” and the de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion of mar­i­jua­na leg­is­la­tion was “good, but must be man­aged at an in­di­vid­ual lev­el.”

“The ef­fects of the en­tire year were most felt at Christ­mas. The sea­son was noth­ing spec­tac­u­lar. Every­one was dis­ap­point­ed in what they would have hoped to have hap­pened. We held on to scrape to­geth­er to end 2019,” Hadad said.

She said the “sea bridge was nev­er fixed com­plete­ly and is still limp­ing, “and the fall­out from its im­pact re­mained.”

“Peo­ple have lost con­fi­dence in it,” she said, adding: “The op­er­a­tion of the in­ter­is­land sea bridge is not what we were ac­cus­tomed to.”

List­ing the on­go­ing sit­u­a­tion, she said the Galleons Pas­sage did not car­ry ve­hi­cles and “took very few pas­sen­gers.”

The T&T Spir­it was on dry-dock, and the Cabo Star fer­ried most­ly ve­hi­cles but few pas­sen­gers, she added.

The To­ba­go Cham­ber head said while the busi­ness com­mu­ni­ty wel­comed the Jean De La Valette, “there is so much one boat can do.”

How­ev­er, she said trav­ellers had con­fi­dence in Caribbean Air­lines. “It was quite a joy to see fam­i­lies com­ing to To­ba­go over the Christ­mas sea­son to spend Christ­mas in To­ba­go.”

$100 bill change and mar­i­jua­na leg­is­la­tion.

Asked about Gov­ern­ment’s de­ci­sion to change the $100 bill, she said it was a “good move.”

“I did not hear any neg­a­tive com­ments about the idea or in­ten­tion; peo­ple were in an ac­cept­ing mode.”

How­ev­er, she ques­tioned the tim­ing.” I think the tim­ing and the chal­lenges in­volved in busi­ness­es, to­day (De­cem­ber 31) be­ing the last day to make the change ...was chal­leng­ing.”

On mar­i­jua­na leg­is­la­tion, she said: “As with every­thing else if we are go­ing to abuse it, like cig­a­rette or al­co­hol ... we will have sim­i­lar ef­fects on staff who drink al­co­hol and abuse it.”

On the im­pact of crime on the is­land’s econ­o­my, Hadad said it is a “burn­ing is­sue.”

De­spite this, she is “hope­ful” for a turn­around in 2020.

“ We need to nur­ture our chil­dren. We need to go back to school as a sec­ond-place of nur­tur­ing. We need to bring back fam­i­ly life, for the crime sit­u­a­tion to change.”

For the is­land to grow in 2020, she wants the Gov­ern­ment to ho­n­our its promis­es.

“ We want to see the busi­ness of To­ba­go be tak­en se­ri­ous­ly, in terms of the promis­es that were made,” she said.

She added: “See­ing that this is ...an elec­tion year ... we hope the is­land is al­lowed to de­vel­op by giv­ing it its in­fra­struc­tur­al needs.”