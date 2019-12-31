The breakdown of the sea bridge in 2018 continued hurting Tobago businesses in 2019, resulting in businesses having a “disappointing” year.
So said Diane Hadad, Chairman of the Tobago Chapter of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
She was speaking with Guardian Media on how Tobago businesses were impacted by events and matters in 2019.
Hadad said crime was a major issue. She also said the change to the polymer $100 bill was “good but poorly timed” and the decriminalisation of marijuana legislation was “good, but must be managed at an individual level.”
“The effects of the entire year were most felt at Christmas. The season was nothing spectacular. Everyone was disappointed in what they would have hoped to have happened. We held on to scrape together to end 2019,” Hadad said.
She said the “sea bridge was never fixed completely and is still limping, “and the fallout from its impact remained.”
“People have lost confidence in it,” she said, adding: “The operation of the interisland sea bridge is not what we were accustomed to.”
Listing the ongoing situation, she said the Galleons Passage did not carry vehicles and “took very few passengers.”
The T&T Spirit was on dry-dock, and the Cabo Star ferried mostly vehicles but few passengers, she added.
The Tobago Chamber head said while the business community welcomed the Jean De La Valette, “there is so much one boat can do.”
However, she said travellers had confidence in Caribbean Airlines. “It was quite a joy to see families coming to Tobago over the Christmas season to spend Christmas in Tobago.”
$100 bill change and marijuana legislation.
Asked about Government’s decision to change the $100 bill, she said it was a “good move.”
“I did not hear any negative comments about the idea or intention; people were in an accepting mode.”
However, she questioned the timing.” I think the timing and the challenges involved in businesses, today (December 31) being the last day to make the change ...was challenging.”
On marijuana legislation, she said: “As with everything else if we are going to abuse it, like cigarette or alcohol ... we will have similar effects on staff who drink alcohol and abuse it.”
On the impact of crime on the island’s economy, Hadad said it is a “burning issue.”
Despite this, she is “hopeful” for a turnaround in 2020.
“ We need to nurture our children. We need to go back to school as a second-place of nurturing. We need to bring back family life, for the crime situation to change.”
For the island to grow in 2020, she wants the Government to honour its promises.
“ We want to see the business of Tobago be taken seriously, in terms of the promises that were made,” she said.
She added: “Seeing that this is ...an election year ... we hope the island is allowed to develop by giving it its infrastructural needs.”