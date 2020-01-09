Pan Trinbago President Beverley Ramsey-Moore said she will not bow to Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters.
“I will not take any arrogance,” Peters said.
Their feud stemmed from different views on The North Park at Carnival City, which was developed under the NCC last year.
The NCC said the goal of North Park was to provide a more user-friendly area for patrons, as they said the North Stand was just not enough.
But Ramsey-Moore disagrees. She maintains the North Park does not get the culture of Trinbagonians and people have expressed that.
“The name North Park is a curse word to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Ramsey-Moore said. “I am wondering if the NCC Chairman has an agenda to destroy the special interest groups.”
The Pan Trinbago President said pan goers do not want to be segregated and Pan City—which she wants to replace the North Park—must resemble the North Stand.
“Pan is about the people,” she states. “The Pan and the man have to connect.”
Ramsey-Moore said the NCC Chairman must respect Pan Trinbago. She said she understands she may not get everything she wants for pan, but hopes for the middle ground to be attained.
Pan Trinbago and the NCC were expected to have a meeting earlier today.