Pan Trin­ba­go Pres­i­dent Bev­er­ley Ram­sey-Moore said she will not bow to Chair­man of the Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion, Win­ston ‘Gyp­sy’ Pe­ters.

“I will not take any ar­ro­gance,” Pe­ters said.

Their feud stemmed from dif­fer­ent views on The North Park at Car­ni­val City, which was de­vel­oped un­der the NCC last year.

The NCC said the goal of North Park was to pro­vide a more user-friend­ly area for pa­trons, as they said the North Stand was just not enough.

But Ram­sey-Moore dis­agrees. She main­tains the North Park does not get the cul­ture of Trin­bag­o­ni­ans and peo­ple have ex­pressed that.

“The name North Park is a curse word to the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go,” Ram­sey-Moore said. “I am won­der­ing if the NCC Chair­man has an agen­da to de­stroy the spe­cial in­ter­est groups.”

The Pan Trin­ba­go Pres­i­dent said pan go­ers do not want to be seg­re­gat­ed and Pan City—which she wants to re­place the North Park—must re­sem­ble the North Stand.

“Pan is about the peo­ple,” she states. “The Pan and the man have to con­nect.”

Ram­sey-Moore said the NCC Chair­man must re­spect Pan Trin­ba­go. She said she un­der­stands she may not get every­thing she wants for pan, but hopes for the mid­dle ground to be at­tained.

Pan Trin­ba­go and the NCC were ex­pect­ed to have a meet­ing ear­li­er to­day.