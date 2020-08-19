Four men reportedly were shot while liming in Maloney on Tuesday night.
One died on the scene, while three others were taken to hospital for treatment. Two have since been treated and discharged, while the third shooting victim reportedly remains under medical care.
According to a police report, at about 11 pm, a group of men was liming near Building 2 at Flamingo Boulevard when a lone gunman walked up to them and opened fire.
Shawn Dubarry (also known as Jungle) died on the scene. Three others were shot and wounded.
Police are working with the theory that the shooting may have been a reprisal for a recent murder in the area.
Investigations are continuing.
Police say an arrest is imminent.