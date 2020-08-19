Four men re­port­ed­ly were shot while lim­ing in Mal­oney on Tues­day night.

One died on the scene, while three oth­ers were tak­en to hos­pi­tal for treat­ment. Two have since been treat­ed and dis­charged, while the third shoot­ing vic­tim re­port­ed­ly re­mains un­der med­ical care.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 11 pm, a group of men was lim­ing near Build­ing 2 at Flamin­go Boule­vard when a lone gun­man walked up to them and opened fire.

Shawn Dubar­ry (al­so known as Jun­gle) died on the scene. Three oth­ers were shot and wound­ed.

Po­lice are work­ing with the the­o­ry that the shoot­ing may have been a reprisal for a re­cent mur­der in the area.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Po­lice say an ar­rest is im­mi­nent.