The Gov­ern­ment has once again re­tained the ser­vices of lob­by­ist group DC LL­CC at a cost of US$1.2 mil­lion an­nu­al­ly to ac­cess the cor­ri­dors of pow­er in de­ci­sion-mak­ing in Wash­ing­ton DC.

The rev­e­la­tion was made yes­ter­day by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley in the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives, who was at the time re­spond­ing to a ques­tion from Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar.

The Op­po­si­tion Leader asked the PM about fur­ther pay­ments, in­clu­sive of amounts made to group DC LL­CC af­ter the ex­piry of the ini­tial con­tract which end­ed in Oc­to­ber 2018, as well as the na­ture of those ser­vices pro­vid­ed.

Ac­cord­ing to PM Row­ley, the Gov­ern­ment of T&T main­tains ac­tive en­gage­ment in Wash­ing­ton us­ing our em­bassy there “and a lob­by­ist who worked for the Gov­ern­ment of T&T.”

That con­tract, Row­ley said end­ed in 2018.

“Fol­low­ing the ex­pi­ra­tion of that con­tract Cab­i­net agreed to a fur­ther en­gage­ment of this com­pa­ny DC LL­CC.”

Row­ley said, “the arrange­ment is that we pay quar­ter­ly of US$300,000 and we re­ceive con­stant re­ports which are ex­treme­ly valu­able par­tic­u­lar at this time.”

In Oc­to­ber 2016, the Gov­ern­ment en­tered in­to a US$2.4 mil­lion (over TT$16 mil­lion) agree­ment with the group to pro­vide lob­by­ing ser­vices for this coun­try.

Quizzed by Per­sad-Bisses­sar if those ser­vices re­quired him to ring the bell at Nas­daq at the Stock Mar­ket in New York last year, the PM said “con­trary to the mis­in­for­ma­tion that has been pre­sent­ed to the coun­try by the UNC that we paid mil­lions of dol­lars for Nas­daq and now im­pli­cat­ing the group DC LL­CC with Nas­daq. I want to put on the record that the group DC LL­CC had ab­solute­ly noth­ing to do with our in­volve­ment and my pres­ence at Nas­daq. And I hope that the mis­in­for­ma­tion and mis­chief would end there.”

Pressed as to what T&T stands to ben­e­fit from re­tain­ing DC LL­CC’s ser­vices, Row­ley said it would in­volve T&T re­tain­ing ac­cess to the cor­ri­dors of pow­er in de­ci­sion mak­ing in Wash­ing­ton.

On­ly re­cent­ly US Sec­re­tary of State Mike Pom­peo paid a vis­it to Ja­maica and met with some Caribbean lead­ers. How­ev­er, Trinidad and To­ba­go and Bar­ba­dos were among a num­ber of Caribbean coun­tries not in­vit­ed to that meet­ing.

Bar­ba­dos Prime Min­is­ter Mia Mot­t­ley as chair­man of Cari­com ac­cused the US of try­ing to di­vide the re­gion. A charge de­nied by Pom­peo.

A mere hand­ful of the 15 Cari­com na­tions—the Ba­hamas, Haiti, Ja­maica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and St Lu­cia—were part of the dis­cus­sions, along with the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic.