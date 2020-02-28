Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh continues his efforts to reduce the number of people affected by non-communicable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago.
His most recent initiative involves the launching of the Diploma in Health Visiting (DHV) programme.
According to the minister: "We have never had a Minister of Health but rather, Ministers of Health Care.”
The DHV programme is under the University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Nursing.
The minister described the programme as his baby and said he fought to reintroduce it.
"This programme is close to my heart," he said.
One of the goals of the diploma is to prepare graduates to promote respectful community-based nursing care.
The diploma was last offered by UWI six years ago.
A total of 59 students are taking part in this diploma programme—58 females and one male. Deyalsingh congratulated them all.
In 2016, the Ministry of Health launched a National Policy on Non-Communicable Diseases. Since then the ministry has engaged in initiatives such as TT Moves and Fruit Friday.