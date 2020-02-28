Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh con­tin­ues his ef­forts to re­duce the num­ber of peo­ple af­fect­ed by non-com­mu­ni­ca­ble dis­eases in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

His most re­cent ini­tia­tive in­volves the launch­ing of the Diplo­ma in Health Vis­it­ing (DHV) pro­gramme.

Ac­cord­ing to the min­is­ter: "We have nev­er had a Min­is­ter of Health but rather, Min­is­ters of Health Care.”

The DHV pro­gramme is un­der the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI) School of Nurs­ing.

The min­is­ter de­scribed the pro­gramme as his ba­by and said he fought to rein­tro­duce it.

"This pro­gramme is close to my heart," he said.

One of the goals of the diplo­ma is to pre­pare grad­u­ates to pro­mote re­spect­ful com­mu­ni­ty-based nurs­ing care.

The diplo­ma was last of­fered by UWI six years ago.

A to­tal of 59 stu­dents are tak­ing part in this diplo­ma pro­gramme—58 fe­males and one male. Deyals­ingh con­grat­u­lat­ed them all.

In 2016, the Min­istry of Health launched a Na­tion­al Pol­i­cy on Non-Com­mu­ni­ca­ble Dis­eases. Since then the min­istry has en­gaged in ini­tia­tives such as TT Moves and Fruit Fri­day.