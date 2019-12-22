kyron.regis@guardian.co.tt
If there is a slowdown in global growth, T&T will be challenged to return to growth and economic prosperity.
This is according to Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) economist, Lodewijk Smets in the IDB’s Caribbean Regional Quarterly Bulletin for December 2019.
Smets said: “A slowdown in global growth may test the resilience of the country’s economy. Global growth is forecast at 3 per cent for 2019, the lowest level since 2008–2009.”
He added: “This may negatively affect Trinidad and Tobago’s economy through lower energy demand and prices.”
However, Smets did indicate that the production side, the country’s oil and gas output has stabilized, and prospects exist to develop the northern gas provinces.
Smets recognised that BHP, one of the major oil and gas companies operating in the country, indicated its discovery of 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas in the northern deep-water area of the country, with potential upside.
He expressed that the company is now “starting development studies and – depending on a final investment decision – could start production in 2026.”
Smets continued: “If deemed economically viable, production from the deepwater fields could add 1.5 billion cubic feet on a daily basis.”
Smets also explained that the country’s GDP is expected to remain constant.
He said: “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that real GDP for Trinidad and Tobago will remain relatively constant, but with negligible growth of 0.01 per cent.”
The aforementioned figure was revised downward from 0.9 per cent at the start of the year. However, Smets acknowledged that the growth estimates for 2019 have been “volatile and wide-ranging.”
He explained that the World Bank has amended its growth estimate upward for 2019 from -0.5 per cent to +0.9 per cent, while the Central Statistics Office expects growth of 1.9 per cent. In 2018, the IMF altered its growth estimate downward from 1 to 0.3 per cent.
Smets added that T&T “has room to improve its competitiveness.”
While recognising that T&T was ranked 105th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s 2019 Doing Business Report, Smets highlighted that the Doing Business indicators show the country scores better than the Latin America and Caribbean average but is trailing Jamaica.
He said: “The main areas in need of improvement are paying taxes, registering property, and enforcing contracts.” Smets also noted that T&T performs better in getting electricity and protecting minority investors while “it underperforms in dealing with construction permits, registering property, paying taxes, trading across borders, and enforcing contracts.”