If there is a slow­down in glob­al growth, T&T will be chal­lenged to re­turn to growth and eco­nom­ic pros­per­i­ty.

This is ac­cord­ing to In­ter-Amer­i­can De­vel­op­ment Bank (IDB) econ­o­mist, Lodewijk Smets in the IDB’s Caribbean Re­gion­al Quar­ter­ly Bul­letin for De­cem­ber 2019.

Smets said: “A slow­down in glob­al growth may test the re­silience of the coun­try’s econ­o­my. Glob­al growth is fore­cast at 3 per cent for 2019, the low­est lev­el since 2008–2009.”

He added: “This may neg­a­tive­ly af­fect Trinidad and To­ba­go’s econ­o­my through low­er en­er­gy de­mand and prices.”

How­ev­er, Smets did in­di­cate that the pro­duc­tion side, the coun­try’s oil and gas out­put has sta­bi­lized, and prospects ex­ist to de­vel­op the north­ern gas provinces.

Smets recog­nised that BHP, one of the ma­jor oil and gas com­pa­nies op­er­at­ing in the coun­try, in­di­cat­ed its dis­cov­ery of 3.5 tril­lion cu­bic feet of gas in the north­ern deep-wa­ter area of the coun­try, with po­ten­tial up­side.

He ex­pressed that the com­pa­ny is now “start­ing de­vel­op­ment stud­ies and – de­pend­ing on a fi­nal in­vest­ment de­ci­sion – could start pro­duc­tion in 2026.”

Smets con­tin­ued: “If deemed eco­nom­i­cal­ly vi­able, pro­duc­tion from the deep­wa­ter fields could add 1.5 bil­lion cu­bic feet on a dai­ly ba­sis.”

Smets al­so ex­plained that the coun­try’s GDP is ex­pect­ed to re­main con­stant.

He said: “The In­ter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund (IMF) es­ti­mates that re­al GDP for Trinidad and To­ba­go will re­main rel­a­tive­ly con­stant, but with neg­li­gi­ble growth of 0.01 per cent.”

The afore­men­tioned fig­ure was re­vised down­ward from 0.9 per cent at the start of the year. How­ev­er, Smets ac­knowl­edged that the growth es­ti­mates for 2019 have been “volatile and wide-rang­ing.”

He ex­plained that the World Bank has amend­ed its growth es­ti­mate up­ward for 2019 from -0.5 per cent to +0.9 per cent, while the Cen­tral Sta­tis­tics Of­fice ex­pects growth of 1.9 per cent. In 2018, the IMF al­tered its growth es­ti­mate down­ward from 1 to 0.3 per cent.

Smets added that T&T “has room to im­prove its com­pet­i­tive­ness.”

While recog­nis­ing that T&T was ranked 105th out of 190 coun­tries in the World Bank’s 2019 Do­ing Busi­ness Re­port, Smets high­light­ed that the Do­ing Busi­ness in­di­ca­tors show the coun­try scores bet­ter than the Latin Amer­i­ca and Caribbean av­er­age but is trail­ing Ja­maica.

He said: “The main ar­eas in need of im­prove­ment are pay­ing tax­es, reg­is­ter­ing prop­er­ty, and en­forc­ing con­tracts.” Smets al­so not­ed that T&T per­forms bet­ter in get­ting elec­tric­i­ty and pro­tect­ing mi­nor­i­ty in­vestors while “it un­der­per­forms in deal­ing with con­struc­tion per­mits, reg­is­ter­ing prop­er­ty, pay­ing tax­es, trad­ing across bor­ders, and en­forc­ing con­tracts.”