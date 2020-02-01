The moth­er of Gabriel­la Dubar­ry who was al­leged­ly mur­dered by her es­tranged hus­band says do­mes­tic vi­o­lence in this coun­try is out of con­trol and some­thing must be done to curb it.

Mala Dubar­ry broke down in tears Sat­ur­day dur­ing a brief in­ter­view with re­porters dur­ing a walk against do­mes­tic vi­o­lence and vi­o­lence against women in Fyz­abad.

Or­gan­ised by Fyz­abad MP Dr Lack­ram Bo­doe, the walk start­ed at the Dubar­ry’s fam­i­ly home at Je­bodhs­ingh Av­enue where Gabriel­la was fa­tal­ly shot on Jan­u­ary 9. Gabriel­la's ex-hus­band has been charged with her mur­der.

Du Bar­ry is hop­ing that the walk would some­how make a dif­fer­ence in curb­ing do­mes­tic vi­o­lence and vi­o­lence against women. “It is re­al­ly, re­al­ly bad. It is re­al­ly out of con­trol.” Dubar­ry said they nev­er thought that her daugh­ter would have be­come a sta­tis­tic.

“You know you hear­ing it (mur­ders) all over but you did not think it would come home to you, so it was un­ex­pect­ed.” She be­gan cry­ing as she spoke about how the fam­i­ly has been try­ing to cope since her daugh­ter’s mur­der.

“One day at a time. It not easy, it not easy. It’s re­al­ly hard for all of us.”

While she felt the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice’s Do­mes­tic Vi­o­lence Unit is a good idea, she was hop­ing that it would make a dif­fer­ence.

“They need to do some­thing and when women make re­ports, like go to the po­lice and make a re­port, they don’t fol­low up.”

She said her daugh­ter had a sim­i­lar ex­pe­ri­ence with the po­lice. She said no ac­tion is tak­en against the per­pe­tra­tor un­til the vic­tim is mur­dered. “It is a big thing af­ter the per­son die.”

Sajeev Per­sad, pres­i­dent of the Parental Alien­ation Aware­ness In­ter­na­tion­al Net­work (PAIN) called for child cus­tody mat­ters and re­lat­ed mat­ters to be ex­pe­dit­ed in the courts. Say­ing parental alien­ation is a form of child abuse, he called for so­cial work­ers, mag­is­trates, judges, lawyers and oth­er stake­hold­ers to be sen­si­tised about parental alien­ation. “When this child is not bal­ance it will lead to crime like this, that’s why we join this march to make sure that we have a bal­ance youth.” More than 200 peo­ple par­tic­i­pat­ed in the walk, some hold­ing plac­ards such as "You Hit We Hurt, Stop The Abuse, Save Our Moth­er, Save Our Wives, and Con­trol Your­selves and not Women." The pro­ces­sion end­ed at the of­fice of the MP.