The mother of Gabriella Dubarry who was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband says domestic violence in this country is out of control and something must be done to curb it.
Mala Dubarry broke down in tears Saturday during a brief interview with reporters during a walk against domestic violence and violence against women in Fyzabad.
Organised by Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, the walk started at the Dubarry’s family home at Jebodhsingh Avenue where Gabriella was fatally shot on January 9. Gabriella's ex-husband has been charged with her murder.
Du Barry is hoping that the walk would somehow make a difference in curbing domestic violence and violence against women. “It is really, really bad. It is really out of control.” Dubarry said they never thought that her daughter would have become a statistic.
“You know you hearing it (murders) all over but you did not think it would come home to you, so it was unexpected.” She began crying as she spoke about how the family has been trying to cope since her daughter’s murder.
“One day at a time. It not easy, it not easy. It’s really hard for all of us.”
While she felt the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Domestic Violence Unit is a good idea, she was hoping that it would make a difference.
“They need to do something and when women make reports, like go to the police and make a report, they don’t follow up.”
She said her daughter had a similar experience with the police. She said no action is taken against the perpetrator until the victim is murdered. “It is a big thing after the person die.”
Sajeev Persad, president of the Parental Alienation Awareness International Network (PAIN) called for child custody matters and related matters to be expedited in the courts. Saying parental alienation is a form of child abuse, he called for social workers, magistrates, judges, lawyers and other stakeholders to be sensitised about parental alienation. “When this child is not balance it will lead to crime like this, that’s why we join this march to make sure that we have a balance youth.” More than 200 people participated in the walk, some holding placards such as "You Hit We Hurt, Stop The Abuse, Save Our Mother, Save Our Wives, and Control Yourselves and not Women." The procession ended at the office of the MP.