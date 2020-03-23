The Na­tion­al Pe­tro­le­um Mar­ket­ing Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (NP) is ad­vis­ing cit­i­zens that there is no short­age of LP gas (or cook­ing gas) in the coun­try.

NP made the clar­i­fi­ca­tion in an of­fi­cial state­ment is­sued to­day, to de­bunk some ru­mours that have been cir­cu­lat­ing to that ef­fect.

The full text of the NP state­ment, fol­lows...

NP wish­es to re­as­sure the pub­lic that THERE IS NO TRUTH TO THE RU­MOURS OF A SHORT­AGE of Liq­ue­fied Pe­tro­le­um Gas (LPG) or Cook­ing Gas in Trinidad or in To­ba­go.

There re­mains an ad­e­quate and con­sis­tent sup­ply of prod­uct and dis­tri­b­u­tion is on­go­ing to en­sure that LPG con­tin­ues to be wide­ly avail­able for sale through­out our reg­u­lar dis­tri­b­u­tion points, and the 100lb cylin­ders through NP’s Au­tho­rized Dis­trib­u­tors /Con­trac­tors.

More­over, we wish to make an ap­peal to con­sumers to main­tain their nor­mal pur­chas­ing pat­terns and avoid pan­ic-buy­ing and hoard­ing the cylin­ders which will on­ly serve to dis­rupt dis­tri­b­u­tion through the nor­mal sup­ply chain and cre­ate ‘ar­ti­fi­cial’ LPG short­ages at the Ser­vice Sta­tions and at the var­i­ous dis­tri­b­u­tion points.

As the COVID-19 sit­u­a­tion con­tin­ues to evolve, NP un­der­stands the vi­tal role our ser­vices play in the com­mu­ni­ties we serve in Trinidad and To­ba­go and NP’s Busi­ness Con­ti­nu­ity Plan is be­ing ac­tive­ly im­ple­ment­ed to min­imise dis­rup­tions and/or mit­i­gate the im­pact, if a dis­rup­tion oc­curs, while main­tain­ing crit­i­cal op­er­a­tions.

NP is meet­ing the fu­el dis­tri­b­u­tion and LPG/cook­ing gas needs of the Coun­try in a time­ly man­ner and is en­sur­ing the re­li­able and con­tin­u­ous sup­ply of liq­uid fu­els, avi­a­tion fu­el, lu­bri­cants and cook­ing gas to the lo­cal mar­ket.