Any ner­vous­ness or fear mas­quer­aders and spec­ta­tors alike may have had go­ing to the Pic­cadil­ly Street (the Greens), Port-of-Spain judg­ing point to play and watch mas were al­layed by the heavy po­lice pres­ence at the venue and down­town Port-of-Spain yes­ter­day.

Any­one want­i­ng to cause trou­ble would have had to breach the po­lice mo­tor­cy­cle and ve­hi­cle check­point at the cor­ner of Queen Street be­fore the bands crossed in front the judges on the south­ern side and the manned po­lice bar­ri­cades, with po­lice in­spec­tors and al­so mem­bers of the T&T Fire Ser­vice.

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Stu­art Young and Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith, ac­com­pa­nied by se­cu­ri­ty and law en­force­ment heads and a squad of tac­ti­cal po­lice dressed in hel­mets, bal­a­clavas and green BDUs (Bat­tle Dress Uni­forms) and shad­ow grey uni­forms, al­so passed through the route bol­ster­ing the pub­lic’s con­fi­dence in the safe­ty of Pic­cadil­ly Street.

There were po­lice ve­hi­cle pa­trols through the city streets and at least two po­lice of­fi­cers were at a cor­ner.

Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion (NCC) Chair­man Win­ston ‘Gyp­sy’ Pe­ters vis­it­ed the venue with oth­er com­mis­sion of­fi­cials and ad­dressed the pub­lic and of­fi­cials briefly al­so re­as­sur­ing them that pa­trons’ safe­ty was para­mount and it was shap­ing up to be a very suc­cess­ful Car­ni­val.

While “Las Lap” was still to oc­cur in the night, even at mid­day in the Road March race, four-time Pow­er So­ca Monarch and 2020 In­ter­na­tion­al So­ca Monarch win­ner Neil “Iw­er” George’s smash hit Stage Gone Bad ap­peared to be a for­gone con­clu­sion.

He is al­so a con­tender for the num­ber two spot as part of the trio of Machel Mon­tano, Skin­ny Fab­u­lous and Iw­er George with the heraldic Conch Shell and Lyrikal’s Ruk­shun in third place.

En­ter­tain­er cum Car­ni­val band leader Ker­ron Sealey, aka Sun­ny Bling, blend­ed the two roles in­form­ing the judges and spec­ta­tors that his band Have ah Time and its por­tray­al The Spir­it of Car­ni­val was an or­gan­ic band that grew every year and beads and feath­ers mas was not the spir­it of Car­ni­val, but it was the joy of the peo­ple jump­ing up for the Car­ni­val.

The band crossed to Stage Gone Bad played first, then Conch Shell.

Adren­a­line City’s Caribbean Uni­ty Queen al­most spanned the width of the road but she ma­noeu­vred her cos­tume like a vet­er­an.

Out­ra­geous­ly Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment Band did a chore­o­graphed dance be­fore the judges with eight fe­male dancers and one teenage male dancer.