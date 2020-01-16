The Red House has been proclaimed as the place for the continuation of Parliament.
A statement from the Parliament yesterday showed a legal notice signed by President Paula-Mae Weekes where she appointed the Red House as the place at which the Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament shall continue.
Here is the full text of the proclamation below:
WHEREAS it is provided by subsection (1) of section 67 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, that each session of Parliament shall be held at such place within Trinidad and Tobago and shall commence at such time as the President may by Proclamation appoint:
Now, therefore, I, PAULA-MAE WEEKES, President as aforesaid, do hereby appoint the Red House, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, as the place at which the Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago shall continue.
Given under my Hand and the Seal of the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago at the Office of the President, St. Ann’s, this 10th day of January, 2020.
Restoration works have been ongoing at the Red House, which housed Parliament for decades.
Last last year it was announced that sittings of the Upper and Lower House would return to the Red House this month after being housed at the International Waterfront Complex, Port-of-Spain for the last eight years.
Government said last year it would take some time for Parliament staff and operations to move into the Red House and this would be done during while the houses were on recess.
It was not the first time the historic Red House had to be restored or rebuilt.
The original building was destroyed in 1903 water riots and rebuilt in 1907.
It was given its famous coat of red paint in 1897 when this country, which made up British colonies, prepared to celebrate then Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.