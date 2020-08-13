The Caribbean Cen­tre for Hu­man Rights (CCHR) has is­sued a con­dem­na­tion of the re­cent at­tack on a Venezue­lan teenag­er (Ste­fani Flo­res), not­ing that such vi­o­lence is a grave vi­o­la­tion of her hu­man rights.

In an of­fi­cial state­ment on the mat­ter, the re­gion­al rights body ex­pressed con­cern over in­stances of vic­tim blam­ing in so­cial me­dia and the na­tion­al dis­course on the case, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en that it is an act of gen­der-based vi­o­lence.

It called on the Gov­ern­ment to en­sure jus­tice is dealt swift­ly to those re­spon­si­ble for her at­tack.

Fol­low­ing is the full text of the CCHR’s press re­lease…

VI­O­LENT AT­TACK OF VENEZUE­LAN TEEN

The Caribbean Cen­tre for Hu­man Rights (CCHR) con­demns the as­sault of the Venezue­lan teen on Tues­day. Vi­o­lence against women and girls is a grave vi­o­la­tion of hu­man rights and should nev­er be tol­er­at­ed. It has deep con­se­quences for so­ci­ety as a whole as it lim­its the par­tic­i­pa­tion of women in so­ci­ety due to the fear and in­se­cu­ri­ty that these acts en­gen­der.

CCHR is al­so dis­turbed by some of the re­spons­es that have emerged as a con­se­quence of the as­sault. Some of the com­men­tary seemed to sug­gest that she may be to blame by plac­ing her­self in a sit­u­a­tion that caused her to be as­sault­ed. This is un­ac­cept­able. Vic­tim blam­ing re­moves the ab­solute re­spon­si­bil­i­ty from the per­pe­tra­tor who is ful­ly to blame for their ac­tions. At no time should a vic­tim of gen­der-based vi­o­lence (GBV) be blamed for such acts against them.

CCHR would like to re­mind the cit­i­zens of Trinidad and To­ba­go (T&T) that the vast ma­jor­i­ty of Venezue­lans in T&T are al­ready in a deeply vul­ner­a­ble sit­u­a­tion hav­ing been forced to flee a hu­man­i­tar­i­an cri­sis in their home­land. This has meant the dis­rup­tion of their lives and liveli­hoods and the loss of their sup­port­ive com­mu­ni­ty net­works. They need to be pro­tect­ed.

CCHR com­mends the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) on their quick ac­tion in iden­ti­fy­ing the al­leged sus­pects and calls on the gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go for swift jus­tice for the acts per­pe­trat­ed against this young woman.