The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) has issued a condemnation of the recent attack on a Venezuelan teenager (Stefani Flores), noting that such violence is a grave violation of her human rights.
In an official statement on the matter, the regional rights body expressed concern over instances of victim blaming in social media and the national discourse on the case, especially given that it is an act of gender-based violence.
It called on the Government to ensure justice is dealt swiftly to those responsible for her attack.
Following is the full text of the CCHR’s press release…
VIOLENT ATTACK OF VENEZUELAN TEEN
The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) condemns the assault of the Venezuelan teen on Tuesday. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights and should never be tolerated. It has deep consequences for society as a whole as it limits the participation of women in society due to the fear and insecurity that these acts engender.
CCHR is also disturbed by some of the responses that have emerged as a consequence of the assault. Some of the commentary seemed to suggest that she may be to blame by placing herself in a situation that caused her to be assaulted. This is unacceptable. Victim blaming removes the absolute responsibility from the perpetrator who is fully to blame for their actions. At no time should a victim of gender-based violence (GBV) be blamed for such acts against them.
CCHR would like to remind the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) that the vast majority of Venezuelans in T&T are already in a deeply vulnerable situation having been forced to flee a humanitarian crisis in their homeland. This has meant the disruption of their lives and livelihoods and the loss of their supportive community networks. They need to be protected.
CCHR commends the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on their quick action in identifying the alleged suspects and calls on the government of Trinidad and Tobago for swift justice for the acts perpetrated against this young woman.