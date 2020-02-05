Fed up with the deplorable state of roads in their community, the residents of Mc Nair New Trace, Cunupia, staged a protest demonstration on Monday.
Residents protest the condition of the road on Monday
SHASTRI BOODAN
Latchman Maharaj, resident and spokesman, said the roads and drains are in such a deplorable state that the drains are just a few inches lower that the roadway.
“The road is going down into the drain and blocking the drains. Whenever the rains come we have flooding taking place.”
Latchman Maharaj says such an important road must be fixed
SHASTRI BOODAN
Maharaj said the roadway is important since it allows traffic to divert off the Southern Main Road from communities as far away as Longdenville to access Chin Chin Road, which connects to roads leading to the airport and the east bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
Jonathan George, another resident, says the road has been in that condition for quite some time now.
“The drainage has been pulling the road apart. The road wasn't that wide. It has been pulling the road apart, and it's very frustrating to be living on this road.”
Bhaljit “Bhajee” Bedassie said he uses the road twice a day to transport school children, and told Guardian Media that several motorists have suffered costly damage to their vehicles.
“You know how much time I see man vehicle bumper root out in the back here? It over bearing. We cyah take it again!”
Meanwhile, Balmattie Gosyne, the councillor for Las Lomas / San Rafael on the Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation, said the CTTRC had not received any funds to fix the roadway -- and several others in her electoral district -- despite continuous appeals to government, over the last few years.
Balmattie Gosyne says all pleas for funding for repairs have been ignored
SHASTRI BOODAN
She told us her office has been bombarded with calls from hundreds of drivers irate over the road conditions.
“I have over 50-plus roads in my electoral area that are not being fixed,” the councillor reports. “We have not been getting funding to do any box drain. This would result in continuous flooding in these areas. We have not been getting our ravines and our rivers cleaned by ministry of works. We don't have corporation funding to even hire backhoes or even excavators to clean our watercourses,” she said.
Balmattie Goysne said her area may just be the most neglected community in Central Trinidad, when it comes to funding and repairs to infrastructure.
Residents of Mc Nair New Trace say their properties and vehicles are being damaged because the road has not been fixed.
They are hoping their protest action forces the government into action.
Works Minister responds…
Meanwhile, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, says the ministry has an ongoing programme for road rehabilitation, which has been activated in several parts of the country.
The minister told Guardian Media today that several major and minor roads have been identified in the north, south, east and west of the country, under this major rehabilitation project.
Minister Sinanan says he will be visitng Las Cuevas tonight, to look at what’s been happening with the paving of the main road from Blanchissuese to Las Cuevas.
He says in the south, they are paving the main roads from Fyzabad onwards; while in the east, paving is occurring in Sangre Grande, onwards.
With respect to the Mc Nair New Trace situation, the works minister says regional corporations have sole responsibility for repairs and maintenance of the minor roads under their purview.
---
Story and images by SHASTRI BOODAN