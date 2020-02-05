Fed up with the de­plorable state of roads in their com­mu­ni­ty, the res­i­dents of Mc Nair New Trace, Cunu­pia, staged a protest demon­stra­tion on Mon­day.

SHASTRI BOODAN

Latch­man Ma­haraj, res­i­dent and spokesman, said the roads and drains are in such a de­plorable state that the drains are just a few inch­es low­er that the road­way.

“The road is go­ing down in­to the drain and block­ing the drains. When­ev­er the rains come we have flood­ing tak­ing place.”

SHASTRI BOODAN

Ma­haraj said the road­way is im­por­tant since it al­lows traf­fic to di­vert off the South­ern Main Road from com­mu­ni­ties as far away as Long­denville to ac­cess Chin Chin Road, which con­nects to roads lead­ing to the air­port and the east bound lane of the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way.

Jonathan George, an­oth­er res­i­dent, says the road has been in that con­di­tion for quite some time now.

“The drainage has been pulling the road apart. The road wasn't that wide. It has been pulling the road apart, and it's very frus­trat­ing to be liv­ing on this road.”

Bhaljit “Bha­jee” Be­dassie said he us­es the road twice a day to trans­port school chil­dren, and told Guardian Me­dia that sev­er­al mo­torists have suf­fered cost­ly dam­age to their ve­hi­cles.

“You know how much time I see man ve­hi­cle bumper root out in the back here? It over bear­ing. We cyah take it again!”

Mean­while, Bal­mat­tie Gosyne, the coun­cil­lor for Las Lo­mas / San Rafael on the Cou­va-Tabaquite-Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion, said the CT­TRC had not re­ceived any funds to fix the road­way -- and sev­er­al oth­ers in her elec­toral dis­trict -- de­spite con­tin­u­ous ap­peals to gov­ern­ment, over the last few years.

SHASTRI BOODAN

She told us her of­fice has been bom­bard­ed with calls from hun­dreds of dri­vers irate over the road con­di­tions.

“I have over 50-plus roads in my elec­toral area that are not be­ing fixed,” the coun­cil­lor re­ports. “We have not been get­ting fund­ing to do any box drain. This would re­sult in con­tin­u­ous flood­ing in these ar­eas. We have not been get­ting our ravines and our rivers cleaned by min­istry of works. We don't have cor­po­ra­tion fund­ing to even hire back­hoes or even ex­ca­va­tors to clean our wa­ter­cours­es,” she said.

Bal­mat­tie Goysne said her area may just be the most ne­glect­ed com­mu­ni­ty in Cen­tral Trinidad, when it comes to fund­ing and re­pairs to in­fra­struc­ture.

Res­i­dents of Mc Nair New Trace say their prop­er­ties and ve­hi­cles are be­ing dam­aged be­cause the road has not been fixed.

They are hop­ing their protest ac­tion forces the gov­ern­ment in­to ac­tion.

Works Min­is­ter re­sponds…

Mean­while, Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan, says the min­istry has an on­go­ing pro­gramme for road re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion, which has been ac­ti­vat­ed in sev­er­al parts of the coun­try.

The min­is­ter told Guardian Me­dia to­day that sev­er­al ma­jor and mi­nor roads have been iden­ti­fied in the north, south, east and west of the coun­try, un­der this ma­jor re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion project.

Min­is­ter Sinanan says he will be vis­it­ng Las Cuevas tonight, to look at what’s been hap­pen­ing with the paving of the main road from Blan­chissuese to Las Cuevas.

He says in the south, they are paving the main roads from Fyz­abad on­wards; while in the east, paving is oc­cur­ring in San­gre Grande, on­wards.

With re­spect to the Mc Nair New Trace sit­u­a­tion, the works min­is­ter says re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions have sole re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for re­pairs and main­te­nance of the mi­nor roads un­der their purview.

---

Sto­ry and im­ages by SHAS­TRI BOODAN