Ste Madeleine Po­lice ar­rest­ed a 34-year-old se­cu­ri­ty guard ear­li­er to­day, fol­low­ing a shoot­ing in­ci­dent at a home in Palmyra Vil­lage.

A re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) ex­plains that the vic­tim was at home around 1:10 am and went out­side to check on his ve­hi­cle, af­ter he heard his dogs bark­ing.

He was con­front­ed by an armed man who shot him on his left wrist and left eye. The gun­man re­port­ed­ly then fled on foot.

The TTPS says of­fi­cers from the Ste Madeleine Po­lice Sta­tion and South­ern Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol (ERP) re­spond­ed to the emer­gency.

The sus­pect sub­se­quent­ly was ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers from the South­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (SDTF), af­ter they ob­tained in­for­ma­tion which led them De­onar­ine Street, Palmyra.

The vic­tim was tak­en to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he un­der­went emer­gency surgery. He re­port­ed­ly is in se­ri­ous but sta­ble con­di­tion.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.