Ste Madeleine Police arrested a 34-year-old security guard earlier today, following a shooting incident at a home in Palmyra Village.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) explains that the victim was at home around 1:10 am and went outside to check on his vehicle, after he heard his dogs barking.
He was confronted by an armed man who shot him on his left wrist and left eye. The gunman reportedly then fled on foot.
The TTPS says officers from the Ste Madeleine Police Station and Southern Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) responded to the emergency.
The suspect subsequently was arrested by officers from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF), after they obtained information which led them Deonarine Street, Palmyra.
The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He reportedly is in serious but stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.