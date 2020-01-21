New­ly mint­ed Cre­ative Di­rec­tor of the So­ca Monarch Si­mon Bap­tiste be­lieves the brand still has great po­ten­tial de­spite the event's de­cline in pop­u­lar­i­ty in re­cent years.

The event has seen dwin­dling at­ten­dance since Machel Mon­tano ex­it­ed the event in 2015, with sev­er­al promi­nent so­ca stars al­so de­clin­ing to par­tic­i­pate.

"Typ­i­cal­ly brands that have been around for a while have a ten­den­cy to have its up and down mo­ments, and I would say there is al­ways a chal­lenge with­in a mar­ket that is very sat­u­rat­ed. We have a lot of events that are go­ing on and what hap­pens over a pe­ri­od of time is that peo­ple's choice or ba­si­cal­ly the de­mo­graph­ics you're go­ing af­ter may not be there any­more just nat­u­ral­ly be­cause of the na­ture of the event that you're do­ing, " said Bap­tiste.

He ac­knowl­edged there is a need to rein­vig­o­rate the event.

"So I un­der­stand would say that about so­ca monarch the fact that you're right, you don't have the pre­mier artistes that are com­pet­ing. But the fact of the mat­ter is there is a lot of po­ten­tial in this event, what it rep­re­sents and what it can do for the Caribbean. I think my pre­de­ces­sors did a phe­nom­e­nal job, I'm not gonna take any­thing away from that and I sim­ply hope to build up­on that and bring some­thing that could make it a lit­tle more glob­al­ly im­pact­ful, " said Bap­tiste.

He added con­nect­ing the event to the world was one of the main rea­sons he signed on.

"That's re­al­ly and tru­ly where my ex­per­tise is. it's the con­nec­tions that we have in the US, Eu­rope, Asia, Africa and I'm hop­ing. It's not gonna hap­pen right away be­cause this is lit­er­al­ly just a cou­ple weeks away, " he said.

Bap­tiste said giv­en the lim­it­ed time frame the onus was on the ISM to de­liv­er the best event pos­si­ble, with the hope that the pro­duc­tion val­ue of the show can en­cour­age artistes to come back.

"The fact is we will try to pay at­ten­tion to the de­tails, work with the right team, try to de­liv­er the best that we can to our artistes and to the au­di­ence that watch­es the show. And we will just go strength to strength, I be­lieve in the pos­i­tive and the idea that there is some­thing great, " said Bap­tiste, "I am hop­ing that we can en­tice as many peo­ple as pos­si­ble to take part in it but that al­so re­quires from our end to en­sure that the pro­duc­tion lev­els and the sup­port ex­ist for the artistes who wan­na par­tic­i­pate so ob­vi­ous­ly they are gal­vanised and say yeah they wan­na take part in it and do some­thing for their fans."

He could not yet say how many per­sons had reg­is­tered for the event.

Reg­is­tra­tion for the com­pe­ti­tion clos­es on Fri­day.