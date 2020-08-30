A 38-year-old soldier has been granted bail in the sum of $40,000, to cover charges of breaching a protection order and common assault.
An official release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) reports that the accused, Lance Corporal Anson Allister Young, appeared at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Virtual Court on Tuesday 25th August 2020, to answer to both charges.
By the end of the virtual hearing before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay, he was given a new court date in September, and granted bail with the following conditions:
1. He is to report to the Matura Police Station every Wednesday between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm.
2. He is not to make contact with the victims directly or indirectly.
According to police reports, on Wednesday 10th July 2019, a woman received a protection order against Young which is valid for three years.
On Tuesday 11th August 2020, at 7:30 pm, the woman and her children returned home in a vehicle driven by her brother, when it was alleged that the accused drove up behind them. At the time, the accused allegedly was driving a Defence Force vehicle and was dressed in his Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force uniform.
It was further alleged that he alighted from that vehicle and approached the vehicle in which the woman was seated. He then started to use obscenities towards her and hurled accusations, while damaging a laptop and cell phone belonging to the victim during the fracas.
It was also alleged that he then took out what appeared to be a pistol from his waist and pointed it at the woman’s head and issued death threats, which traumatised her children, who also were in the vehicle with her.
The accused reportedly then left the area.
Following the incident, the woman then made a report to the Matura Police Station and the matter was referred to the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU), Eastern Division.
W/Sgt Felix of the GBVU conducted interviews and the scene was processed.
On Friday 21st August 2020, the investigator proceeded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) where she was subsequently advised on Monday 24th August 2020 to proffer charges against Young.
The 38-year old soldier was charged on the same date for the offences.
He is expected to return to court on Tuesday 22nd September 2020.