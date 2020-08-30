A 38-year-old sol­dier has been grant­ed bail in the sum of $40,000, to cov­er charges of breach­ing a pro­tec­tion or­der and com­mon as­sault.

And his case is ex­pect­ed to con­tin­ue in the courts on Tues­day 22nd Sep­tem­ber 2020.

An of­fi­cial re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) re­ports that the ac­cused, Lance Cor­po­ral An­son Al­lis­ter Young, ap­peared at the San­gre Grande Mag­is­trates’ Vir­tu­al Court on Tues­day 25th Au­gust 2020, to an­swer to both charges.

By the end of the vir­tu­al hear­ing be­fore Mag­is­trate Bramb­hanan Dubay, he was giv­en a new court date in Sep­tem­ber, and grant­ed bail with the fol­low­ing con­di­tions:

1. He is to re­port to the Matu­ra Po­lice Sta­tion every Wednes­day be­tween the hours of 9 am and 6 pm.

2. He is not to make con­tact with the vic­tims di­rect­ly or in­di­rect­ly.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, on Wednes­day 10th Ju­ly 2019, a woman re­ceived a pro­tec­tion or­der against Young which is valid for three years.

On Tues­day 11th Au­gust 2020, at 7:30 pm, the woman and her chil­dren re­turned home in a ve­hi­cle dri­ven by her broth­er, when it was al­leged that the ac­cused drove up be­hind them. At the time, the ac­cused al­leged­ly was dri­ving a De­fence Force ve­hi­cle and was dressed in his Trinidad and To­ba­go De­fence Force uni­form.

It was fur­ther al­leged that he alight­ed from that ve­hi­cle and ap­proached the ve­hi­cle in which the woman was seat­ed. He then start­ed to use ob­scen­i­ties to­wards her and hurled ac­cu­sa­tions, while dam­ag­ing a lap­top and cell phone be­long­ing to the vic­tim dur­ing the fra­cas.

It was al­so al­leged that he then took out what ap­peared to be a pis­tol from his waist and point­ed it at the woman’s head and is­sued death threats, which trau­ma­tised her chil­dren, who al­so were in the ve­hi­cle with her.

The ac­cused re­port­ed­ly then left the area.

Fol­low­ing the in­ci­dent, the woman then made a re­port to the Matu­ra Po­lice Sta­tion and the mat­ter was re­ferred to the Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit (GB­VU), East­ern Di­vi­sion.

W/Sgt Fe­lix of the GB­VU con­duct­ed in­ter­views and the scene was processed.

On Fri­day 21st Au­gust 2020, the in­ves­ti­ga­tor pro­ceed­ed to the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) where she was sub­se­quent­ly ad­vised on Mon­day 24th Au­gust 2020 to prof­fer charges against Young.

The 38-year old sol­dier was charged on the same date for the of­fences.

He is ex­pect­ed to re­turn to court on Tues­day 22nd Sep­tem­ber 2020.