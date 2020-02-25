rishard.khan@guardian.co.tt

If there were any chances left of beat­ing Kees Di­ef­fen­thaller and Iw­er George’s Stage Gone Bad for the road march, it was mashed up, shelled down and turned over long be­fore Car­ni­val Tues­day came to an end.

The pop­u­lar song was by far the most dom­i­nant song on the road and at the judg­ing points through­out the en­tire day.

The clos­er com­pe­ti­tion was al­so al­ways go­ing to have Iw­er’s name in it, Conch Shell, per­formed by Machel Mon­tano, Iw­er George and Skin­ny Fab­u­lous.

As if to sym­bol­i­cal­ly take a bow to the song which is ex­pect­ed to out­shine his for the Road March ti­tle, Machel Mon­tano sang Stage Gone Bad along­side George as mas band Tribe crossed the stage at the So­cadrome, Jean Pierre Com­plex, Port-of-Spain, yes­ter­day.

The Conch Shell singer, who has ten Road March ti­tles, al­so en­cour­aged the rev­ellers and on­look­ers to join in singing the song which was al­most on a non-stop loop at the venue as oth­er bands crossed the stage.

Late Mon­day evening, as Tribe mas­quer­aders were cross­ing the Sa­van­nah stage, Mon­tano was atop a truck singing Conch Shell, when mas­quer­aders be­gan chant­i­ng “Iw­er” as they de­mand­ed that Stage Gone Bad be played in­stead.

The DJs in the mu­sic trucks oblig­ed.

Mon­tano al­so crossed the Sa­van­nah stage Tues­day with Pe­ter Min­shall’s Mas Pieta to Iw­er and Kees’ song.

Stage Gone Bad was the pre­ferred choice for bands to cross the stage at the So­cadrome, es­pe­cial­ly for Yu­ma which al­most ex­clu­sive­ly played the song for the rev­ellers as both artistes sang along from the mu­sic truck.

The oth­er bands such as Harts and Bliss al­so chose to cross to Stage Gone Bad, how­ev­er, al­so played Mon­tano’s Conch Shell.

Fol­low­ing his per­for­mance with Kees for Yu­ma’s cross­ing, Iw­er told Guardian Me­dia when asked about the suc­cess of Stage Gone Bad over Conch Shell, “Well any­where it go, Iw­er win first and sec­ond...it’s the peo­ple’s pick.”

But hav­ing two col­lab­o­ra­tive pieces in the fore of the race for the ti­tle wasn’t a co­in­ci­dence. He in­di­cat­ed that it was part­ly due to prop­er plan­ning.

“Stage Gone Bad was re­al­ly last year’s song and this is the first time in my life- af­ter 32 years, I ac­tu­al­ly hold a song from last year for this year,” he said.

This will be the sec­ond ti­tle for George who last won it in 2000 for his song Car­ni­val Come Back Again in a tie with Su­perBlue’s Pump Up.

It will be the first ti­tle for Kees whose fans were left dis­ap­point­ed last year af­ter his song Sa­van­nah Grass was able to cap­ture the hearts of many but not the ti­tle, los­ing to Skin­ny Fab­u­lous’ Famalay, a col­lab­o­ra­tion with Machel Mon­tano and Bun­ji Gar­lin.

Al­so at the venue yes­ter­day was Tri­ni-born Amer­i­ca rap­per Nic­ki Mi­naj who ac­com­pa­nied Mon­tano and Iw­er as they guid­ed rev­ellers across the stage from the mu­sic truck.

Mi­naj last vis­it­ed the coun­try in 2012 to shoot the mu­sic video for her song ‘Pound the Alarm’ which fea­tured as­pects of T&T Car­ni­val.

How­ev­er, at the So­cadrome she an­nounced that yes­ter­day was her first time at the cel­e­bra­tion.