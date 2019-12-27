mark.bas­sant@guardian.co.tt

One of the sus­pects in the Christ­mas Eve mur­der of PC Nicholas Vic­tor was killed in a shootout with of­fi­cers of the Spe­cial Op­er­a­tions Re­sponse Team (SORT) in Va­len­cia just af­ter 7 pm last night.

Po­lice sources said the man, iden­ti­fied as Michael Thomas, shot at of­fi­cers from in­side a house and they re­turned fire wound­ing him. He was tak­en to the Ari­ma Health Fa­cil­i­ty where he was pro­nounced dead.

Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith, who co­or­di­nat­ed the op­er­a­tion with SORT head­ed by Sgt Mark Her­nan­dez, de­clined com­ment when con­tact­ed but con­firmed that the main sus­pect in Vic­tor’s mur­der had been killed. Items re­cov­ered from the house in­clud­ed the mur­der weapon as well as Vic­tor’s per­son­al firearm which was stolen af­ter he was shot dead.

Vic­tor, who was at­tached to the High­way and Traf­fic Branch, was shot and killed while off-du­ty and per­form­ing a pri­vate se­cu­ri­ty job at Rain­bow Su­per­mar­ket in Kel­ly Vil­lage, Ca­roni, on Christ­mas Eve just af­ter 8 pm.

Vic­tor was the third po­lice of­fi­cer to be shot and killed over the last two months fol­low­ing the mur­ders of Cor­po­ral Fox in No­vem­ber and Sargeant Roger Williams.

Po­lice say they are search­ing for two oth­er sus­pects want­ed for Vic­tor’s killing.