One of the suspects in the Christmas Eve murder of PC Nicholas Victor was killed in a shootout with officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in Valencia just after 7 pm last night.
Police sources said the man, identified as Michael Thomas, shot at officers from inside a house and they returned fire wounding him. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who coordinated the operation with SORT headed by Sgt Mark Hernandez, declined comment when contacted but confirmed that the main suspect in Victor’s murder had been killed. Items recovered from the house included the murder weapon as well as Victor’s personal firearm which was stolen after he was shot dead.
Victor, who was attached to the Highway and Traffic Branch, was shot and killed while off-duty and performing a private security job at Rainbow Supermarket in Kelly Village, Caroni, on Christmas Eve just after 8 pm.
Victor was the third police officer to be shot and killed over the last two months following the murders of Corporal Fox in November and Sargeant Roger Williams.
Police say they are searching for two other suspects wanted for Victor’s killing.