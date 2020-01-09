First Form students at the Signal Hill Secondary School returned to classes today after the Christmas break from their school building block because their newly acquired desks were allegedly covered with mould.
The desks were sent to the school last September, following a well-publicized furniture crisis at the institution.
On Tuesday, when the students turned up for school, they were kept in the auditorium for the entire day, as a Science teacher had made the grim discovery on Monday.
On Wednesday, the students were told not to return to school until the issue was addressed.
A parent of a first former told Guardian Media, her child and his friend sneaked into the First Form block to look at the "infected" desks.
"I was not amused when he told me what they had done. I grew even more concerned when he told me that the desks looked infected, covered in what looked like mould. That thing is deadly," said the parent, who does not want to be named.
Other parents complained bitterly about the situation citing the effects of mould on their children who suffered from asthma and allergies.
Confirming the situation, Orlando Kerr, Tobago representative for the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), said:
"Officials at the Education Department are aware of the situation. I know the principal would have reported it to the Education Division, and by now something should have been done."
A source told Guardian Media a pest control company was called in on Wednesday to treat with the problem, and notices were sent to parents asking them to send their children back to school.