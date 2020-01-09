First Form stu­dents at the Sig­nal Hill Sec­ondary School re­turned to class­es to­day af­ter the Christ­mas break from their school build­ing block be­cause their new­ly ac­quired desks were al­leged­ly cov­ered with mould.

The desks were sent to the school last Sep­tem­ber, fol­low­ing a well-pub­li­cized fur­ni­ture cri­sis at the in­sti­tu­tion.

On Tues­day, when the stu­dents turned up for school, they were kept in the au­di­to­ri­um for the en­tire day, as a Sci­ence teacher had made the grim dis­cov­ery on Mon­day.

On Wednes­day, the stu­dents were told not to re­turn to school un­til the is­sue was ad­dressed.

A par­ent of a first for­mer told Guardian Me­dia, her child and his friend sneaked in­to the First Form block to look at the "in­fect­ed" desks.

"I was not amused when he told me what they had done. I grew even more con­cerned when he told me that the desks looked in­fect­ed, cov­ered in what looked like mould. That thing is dead­ly," said the par­ent, who does not want to be named.

Oth­er par­ents com­plained bit­ter­ly about the sit­u­a­tion cit­ing the ef­fects of mould on their chil­dren who suf­fered from asth­ma and al­ler­gies.

Con­firm­ing the sit­u­a­tion, Or­lan­do Kerr, To­ba­go rep­re­sen­ta­tive for the Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA), said:

"Of­fi­cials at the Ed­u­ca­tion De­part­ment are aware of the sit­u­a­tion. I know the prin­ci­pal would have re­port­ed it to the Ed­u­ca­tion Di­vi­sion, and by now some­thing should have been done."

A source told Guardian Me­dia a pest con­trol com­pa­ny was called in on Wednes­day to treat with the prob­lem, and no­tices were sent to par­ents ask­ing them to send their chil­dren back to school.