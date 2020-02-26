A lit­tle more than a month af­ter Trinidad and To­ba­go Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion tech­ni­cal di­rec­tor and na­tion­al coach Erin Hartwell re­signed from his po­si­tion, he has tak­en up a sim­i­lar coach­ing job with the Chi­nese cy­cling team.

Hartwell was yes­ter­day seen coach­ing the Chi­nese team at the World Cham­pi­onships in Berlin, Ger­many and he picked up a bronze medal with his team in the Women’s Team Sprint event.

T&T’s team has since been re­duced to just one man, Nicholas Paul, who is al­so at the World Cham­pi­onships in Berlin. He is the on­ly rid­er with a re­al­is­tic chance of qual­i­fy­ing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, lat­er this year in the In­di­vid­ual Sprint event.

Kwe­si Browne is al­so in Berlin but as an ob­serv­er on­ly, as he did not qual­i­fy for his pet keirin event and al­so did not com­pete in the in­di­vid­ual sprint event.

An of­fi­cial close to the lo­cal cy­cling fed­er­a­tion said yes­ter­day that on­ly Paul, who is in the top ten in the world present­ly, will be able to com­pete in the in­di­vid­ual sprint which ped­als off on Sat­ur­day morn­ing.

Hartwell re­signed his T&T po­si­tion af­ter a bar­rage of crit­i­cisms that cen­tred around a dop­ing sus­pen­sion for a mem­ber of the T&T sprint team at the 2019 Pan Amer­i­can Cham­pi­onship, ac­cu­sa­tions that a mem­ber of the team took equip­ment be­long­ing to the team and the in­abil­i­ty of the team to qual­i­fy for the team sprint at the Olympics.

Hartwell had told the lo­cal me­dia soon be­fore the UCI World Cup in Cana­da, as well as the World Cham­pi­onships more than a month ago, that the team had a re­al­is­tic chance of qual­i­fy­ing based on the num­ber of points that were avail­able at the time.