BRIDGETOWN – Min­nows Ire­land ar­rived here Sat­ur­day to be­gin their lim­it­ed overs se­ries against West In­dies which bowls off in 10 days with a day/night One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al at Kens­ing­ton Oval.

Ire­land are sched­uled to play a three-match se­ries in both the ODI and Twen­ty20 for­mat, mark­ing the first time the two teams will face each oth­er in a full se­ries. Both white-ball sides will be led by An­drea Bal­birnie, who last month suc­ceed­ed William Porter­field.

Gra­ham Ford, Ire­land’s head coach, said the tourists were ex­cit­ed about the pos­si­bil­i­ties on the Caribbean tour.

“There is a con­fi­dence and self-be­lief around the camp which comes from re­cent suc­cess­es, and we’re look­ing to build on that in 2020,” he said re­cent­ly.

“Be­ing our first-ever mul­ti-for­mat tour of the Caribbean, there is cer­tain­ly a bit of a buzz around the squad and come the sev­enth of Jan­u­ary, we’ll be more than ready to be­gin what is an ex­cit­ing year in Irish crick­et.”

The sec­ond ODI is al­so sched­uled for Kens­ing­ton Oval here on Jan­u­ary 9, with the Grena­da Na­tion­al Sta­di­um host­ing the fi­nal ODI.

Grena­da will al­so stage the open­ing T20 In­ter­na­tion­al on Jan­u­ary 12 be­fore Warn­er Park in St Kitts plays host to back-to-back match­es on Jan­u­ary 18 and 19.

West In­dies have beat­en Ire­land in sev­en of 10 ODIs and two of four T20s to date. (CMC)

SQUADS:

ODI – An­drew Bal­birnie (cap­tain), Mark Adair, Gareth De­lany, An­drew McBrine, Bar­ry Mc­Carthy, James Mc­Col­lum, Kevin O’Brien, William Porter­field, Boyd Rankin, Si­mi Singh, Paul Stir­ling, Lor­can Tuck­er, Gary Wil­son, Craig Young.

T20I – An­drew Bal­birnie (cap­tain), Mark Adair, Gareth De­lany, George Dock­rell, Josh Lit­tle, Bar­ry Mc­Carthy, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Si­mi Singh, Paul Stir­ling, Har­ry Tec­tor, Lor­can Tuck­er, Gary Wil­son, Craig Young.