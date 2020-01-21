Na­tion­al youth play­er Crys­t­ian Thur­ton played a great all-round role to lead St. Bene­dict's Col­lege to an up­set vic­to­ry over cham­pi­ons Hillview in the open­ing round of the 2020 Pow­er­Gen Sec­ondary Schools Crick­et League Pre­mier­ship tour­na­ment at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do on Tues­day.

Thur­ton grabbed 3/25 to help re­strict Hillview to 121 all out. He then scored a sol­id 58 to take his team from the depths of 53/5 to an even­tu­al 124/6.

Dis­ci­plined bowl­ing by St. Bene­dict's kept the much-tout­ed Hillview bats­men in check. With the pitch at Lara of­fer­ing gen­er­ous turn, Thur­ton was too much to han­dle as the on­ly Hillview bats­man of­fer­ing re­sis­tance was Re­nal­do For­rester. The left-han­der played some bold strokes in his 32. Al­so star­ring on the day for Bene­dict's was off-spin­ner Am­rit Go­piechans­ingh who grabbed five wick­ets to break the back of the bat­ting.

Hillview then struck back when St. Bene­dict's replied at 53 for five, it seemed as if Hillview would have con­tin­ued their un­beat­en run that start­ed two years ago. How­ev­er, it was not to be as a de­ter­mined Thur­ton found an able al­ly in Shaque­lle Cyrus and they took their team close the vic­to­ry. Al­though Thur­ton fell be­fore the vic­to­ry was for­malised, Cyrus stayed to the end and brought up with the win with a four and a six.

Up North, St. Mary's Col­lege de­feat­ed Fa­ti­ma Col­lege by four wick­ets at Mu­cu­rapo. Fa­ti­ma bat­ting first scored 97 all out with Ab­dul­lah Cam­bridge tak­ing five wick­ets for 22 runs. CIC then got small con­tri­bu­tions from sev­er­al bats­men which were good enough to take them to vic­to­ry.

To­mor­row the ac­tion con­tin­ues with Pre­sen­ta­tion Ch­agua­nas play­ing against Pre­sen­ta­tion San Fer­nan­do and then on Fri­day Na­pari­ma Col­lege will bat­tle Shi­va Boys at Lewis Street in San Fer­nan­do.

POW­ER­GEN SCORES

At BLCA: Hillview 121 all out (37.2) (Re­nal­do For­rester 32, Am­rit Go­piechands­ingh 5/28, Crys­t­ian Thur­ton 3/25) vs St. Bene­dict's 124/6 (27) (Crys­t­ian Thur­ton 58, Shaque­lle Cyrus 42, An­der­son Ma­hase 3/33, Travin Mo­han 2/22) - St. Bene­dicts won by 4 wk­ts.

At Mu­cu­rapo: Fa­ti­ma Col­lege 97 all out (Aidan Sama­roo 24, Nicholas El­liot 19, Ab­dul­lah Cam­bridge 5/22) vs CIC 98/6 (Ger­ard Chin 17, Ger­ard Nedd, Leon Bas­sano 17, Jessie Butts 1/17) - CIC won by 4 wk­ts.