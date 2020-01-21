National youth player Crystian Thurton played a great all-round role to lead St. Benedict's College to an upset victory over champions Hillview in the opening round of the 2020 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando on Tuesday.
Thurton grabbed 3/25 to help restrict Hillview to 121 all out. He then scored a solid 58 to take his team from the depths of 53/5 to an eventual 124/6.
Disciplined bowling by St. Benedict's kept the much-touted Hillview batsmen in check. With the pitch at Lara offering generous turn, Thurton was too much to handle as the only Hillview batsman offering resistance was Renaldo Forrester. The left-hander played some bold strokes in his 32. Also starring on the day for Benedict's was off-spinner Amrit Gopiechansingh who grabbed five wickets to break the back of the batting.
Hillview then struck back when St. Benedict's replied at 53 for five, it seemed as if Hillview would have continued their unbeaten run that started two years ago. However, it was not to be as a determined Thurton found an able ally in Shaquelle Cyrus and they took their team close the victory. Although Thurton fell before the victory was formalised, Cyrus stayed to the end and brought up with the win with a four and a six.
Up North, St. Mary's College defeated Fatima College by four wickets at Mucurapo. Fatima batting first scored 97 all out with Abdullah Cambridge taking five wickets for 22 runs. CIC then got small contributions from several batsmen which were good enough to take them to victory.
Tomorrow the action continues with Presentation Chaguanas playing against Presentation San Fernando and then on Friday Naparima College will battle Shiva Boys at Lewis Street in San Fernando.
POWERGEN SCORES
At BLCA: Hillview 121 all out (37.2) (Renaldo Forrester 32, Amrit Gopiechandsingh 5/28, Crystian Thurton 3/25) vs St. Benedict's 124/6 (27) (Crystian Thurton 58, Shaquelle Cyrus 42, Anderson Mahase 3/33, Travin Mohan 2/22) - St. Benedicts won by 4 wkts.
At Mucurapo: Fatima College 97 all out (Aidan Samaroo 24, Nicholas Elliot 19, Abdullah Cambridge 5/22) vs CIC 98/6 (Gerard Chin 17, Gerard Nedd, Leon Bassano 17, Jessie Butts 1/17) - CIC won by 4 wkts.