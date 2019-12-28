While many of the top leagues and popular sporting events around the world tend to take centre stage during the Christmas holidays to end of the year holiday period, in Trinidad and Tobago we have traditionally used the last couple weeks to take a break.
Our athletes, our football and cricket competitions among other sporting disciplines take a time-out and the only big attraction is Boxing Day Races at Santa Rosa Park in Arima. While I feel it is really important to get away from the sport for a bit to recharge the batteries both for administrators and athletes, I also feel it's always important to get some extra training during the break and planning as well if you're on the administrative side.
I agree that the effect of burn out is something that can creep up on athletes and can manifest itself most visibly in the effects of overtraining. It is a difficult balance to strike; train enough to be the best in the world, but not too much otherwise you may never make the start line and not too little where you end up not even stand a chance.
Looking back at 2019 I thought as a nation we were missing a team or sporting accomplishment that came to the country with a force, able to inspire the masses with a fervent pride in our team. We can only hope to get this in 2020.
I always anticipate a challenge and opportunity that drives me on every day and it's what I believe should be the same for all of us involved in sport. Sport offers different lessons for success, lessons I am certain we can take from 2019.
I hope to see us embrace transformation. Many of our sports from cricket, to football, rugby, basketball, hockey and more requires constant and fluid agility and decision-making. The role of the coach is to bring the team to the point where they can adapt and make decisions on the field for themselves. This leadership style embraces the need for transformation, which is becoming increasingly important.
No team or organisation would be successful without constant and clear communication. Teams must know and trust that they have each other’s backs. This requires teammates to articulate next steps and maintain a constant stream of dialogue. Communication skills are also an important requirement to be an effective leader today. Leaders must be able to articulate their mission and the path to achieving it, maintaining open and honest discussions with their teams. It is my wish to see our teams and organisations get this right in 2020.
It is also important to bring together diverse talents. Embracing diversity helps create a team where each individual brings unique skillsets that contribute to the strength of the team as a whole. I read whereas, in business, this translates to a willingness to expand your network, welcome outside voices and learn from a range of points of views. Magic can happen when you interact with people from different backgrounds and expertise. Imagine having this and among other things in our sporting fraternity, particularly in the TTFA and TTCB in 2020.
The sporting world will descend on Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games. An estimated 600,000 overseas visitors are expected to flock to the Japanese capital and surrounding regions, and the Games — as they are every four years — will be an endurance test of planning and logistics for organizers and attendees alike. Let's observe everything happening over there closely, learn from it, and pattern to suit what we have at our disposal and where we can raise our levels.
The 2021 Youth Commonwealth Games will be approaching quickly, another CPL season is upon us, Football World Cup qualifying at the various levels will be on the cards in 2020 and the T&T Pro League along with a new Three-Tier League system is in the making. 2019 is gone. Let's take the good and go forward but not forget where we went wrong this past year. Above all, we must be concerned with the quality of our sporting sector along with sustainable growth. While some of the indicators during the past 12 months have been alarming, others have been hopeful. And the way many of them evolve may be corrected or accelerated, depends on the decisions that we take both as institutions and as individuals. Cheers to you and yours.
Editor's Note
Shaun Fuentes is the head of TTFA Media. He is a former FIFA Media Officer at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and currently a CONCACAF Competitions Media Officer.