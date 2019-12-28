While many of the top leagues and pop­u­lar sport­ing events around the world tend to take cen­tre stage dur­ing the Christ­mas hol­i­days to end of the year hol­i­day pe­ri­od, in Trinidad and To­ba­go we have tra­di­tion­al­ly used the last cou­ple weeks to take a break.

Our ath­letes, our foot­ball and crick­et com­pe­ti­tions among oth­er sport­ing dis­ci­plines take a time-out and the on­ly big at­trac­tion is Box­ing Day Races at San­ta Rosa Park in Ari­ma. While I feel it is re­al­ly im­por­tant to get away from the sport for a bit to recharge the bat­ter­ies both for ad­min­is­tra­tors and ath­letes, I al­so feel it's al­ways im­por­tant to get some ex­tra train­ing dur­ing the break and plan­ning as well if you're on the ad­min­is­tra­tive side.

I agree that the ef­fect of burn out is some­thing that can creep up on ath­letes and can man­i­fest it­self most vis­i­bly in the ef­fects of over­train­ing. It is a dif­fi­cult bal­ance to strike; train enough to be the best in the world, but not too much oth­er­wise you may nev­er make the start line and not too lit­tle where you end up not even stand a chance.

Look­ing back at 2019 I thought as a na­tion we were miss­ing a team or sport­ing ac­com­plish­ment that came to the coun­try with a force, able to in­spire the mass­es with a fer­vent pride in our team. We can on­ly hope to get this in 2020.

I al­ways an­tic­i­pate a chal­lenge and op­por­tu­ni­ty that dri­ves me on every day and it's what I be­lieve should be the same for all of us in­volved in sport. Sport of­fers dif­fer­ent lessons for suc­cess, lessons I am cer­tain we can take from 2019.

I hope to see us em­brace trans­for­ma­tion. Many of our sports from crick­et, to foot­ball, rug­by, bas­ket­ball, hock­ey and more re­quires con­stant and flu­id agili­ty and de­ci­sion-mak­ing. The role of the coach is to bring the team to the point where they can adapt and make de­ci­sions on the field for them­selves. This lead­er­ship style em­braces the need for trans­for­ma­tion, which is be­com­ing in­creas­ing­ly im­por­tant.

No team or or­gan­i­sa­tion would be suc­cess­ful with­out con­stant and clear com­mu­ni­ca­tion. Teams must know and trust that they have each oth­er’s backs. This re­quires team­mates to ar­tic­u­late next steps and main­tain a con­stant stream of di­a­logue. Com­mu­ni­ca­tion skills are al­so an im­por­tant re­quire­ment to be an ef­fec­tive leader to­day. Lead­ers must be able to ar­tic­u­late their mis­sion and the path to achiev­ing it, main­tain­ing open and hon­est dis­cus­sions with their teams. It is my wish to see our teams and or­gan­i­sa­tions get this right in 2020.

It is al­so im­por­tant to bring to­geth­er di­verse tal­ents. Em­brac­ing di­ver­si­ty helps cre­ate a team where each in­di­vid­ual brings unique skillsets that con­tribute to the strength of the team as a whole. I read where­as, in busi­ness, this trans­lates to a will­ing­ness to ex­pand your net­work, wel­come out­side voic­es and learn from a range of points of views. Mag­ic can hap­pen when you in­ter­act with peo­ple from dif­fer­ent back­grounds and ex­per­tise. Imag­ine hav­ing this and among oth­er things in our sport­ing fra­ter­ni­ty, par­tic­u­lar­ly in the TTFA and TTCB in 2020.

The sport­ing world will de­scend on Tokyo for the 2020 Sum­mer Olympics and Par­a­lympic Games. An es­ti­mat­ed 600,000 over­seas vis­i­tors are ex­pect­ed to flock to the Japan­ese cap­i­tal and sur­round­ing re­gions, and the Games — as they are every four years — will be an en­durance test of plan­ning and lo­gis­tics for or­ga­niz­ers and at­ten­dees alike. Let's ob­serve every­thing hap­pen­ing over there close­ly, learn from it, and pat­tern to suit what we have at our dis­pos­al and where we can raise our lev­els.

The 2021 Youth Com­mon­wealth Games will be ap­proach­ing quick­ly, an­oth­er CPL sea­son is up­on us, Foot­ball World Cup qual­i­fy­ing at the var­i­ous lev­els will be on the cards in 2020 and the T&T Pro League along with a new Three-Tier League sys­tem is in the mak­ing. 2019 is gone. Let's take the good and go for­ward but not for­get where we went wrong this past year. Above all, we must be con­cerned with the qual­i­ty of our sport­ing sec­tor along with sus­tain­able growth. While some of the in­di­ca­tors dur­ing the past 12 months have been alarm­ing, oth­ers have been hope­ful. And the way many of them evolve may be cor­rect­ed or ac­cel­er­at­ed, de­pends on the de­ci­sions that we take both as in­sti­tu­tions and as in­di­vid­u­als. Cheers to you and yours.

Ed­i­tor's Note

Shaun Fuentes is the head of TTFA Me­dia. He is a for­mer FI­FA Me­dia Of­fi­cer at the 2010 FI­FA World Cup in South Africa and cur­rent­ly a CON­CA­CAF Com­pe­ti­tions Me­dia Of­fi­cer.