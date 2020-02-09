QUEENS­LAND, Aus­tralia - Anisa Mo­hammed with the ball and De­an­dra Dot­tin with the bat en­sured the West In­dies Women record a six-wick­et vic­to­ry over Pak­istan Women in the first of three un­of­fi­cial prac­tice match­es ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sun­day.

Win­ning the toss and bat­ting first, Stafanie Tay­lor and her team had the Pak­ista­nis in ear­ly trou­ble as the wick­ets start­ed tum­bling in the sec­ond over. The first ball of Chinelle Hen­ry’s over, saw Munee­ba Khan trapped leg-be­fore, Jave­ria Khan be­came Chinelle’s sec­ond wick­et, caught at slip by Hay­ley Matthews.

Shamil­ia Con­nell, re­turn­ing to in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et af­ter an in­jury lay­off picked up the wick­et of Omaima So­hail for 0. Pak­istan cap­tain Bis­ma Ma­roof was bril­liant­ly runout by Afy Fletch­er for 10 leav­ing Pak­istan on 21/4. A quick-scor­ing cameo from Ni­da Dar took Pak­istan to 41 be­fore Hay­ley Matthews had her caught by Anisa Mo­hammed. Anisa then turned as­sas­sin with the ball, bag­ging the wick­ets of Sidra Nawaz and Aiman An­war.

Pak­istan fin­ished on 75 all out in 19.1 overs. Anisa Mo­hammed was the pick of the West In­dies bowlers, fin­ish­ing with 2/5 from 3 overs. Next best were Hay­ley Matthews with 2/11 and Chinelle Hen­ry with 2/13.

The West In­dies had a lit­tle scare at the top of the or­der with open­ers Hay­ley Matthews and Brit­ney Coop­er falling cheap­ly in the first over. Stafanie Tay­lor stead­ied the ship with two bound­aries be­fore get­ting an edge off Aliyah Ri­az for 11.

LeeAnn Kir­by, re­turn­ing to in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et af­ter twelve years, sup­port­ed She­maine Camp­belle as the pair chased the 76-run tar­get. But, go­ing for a big heave, LeeAnn was bowled for 8 by Anam Amin with the score on 37 in the eighth over.

In walked the de­struc­tive De­an­dra Dot­tin, to­geth­er with the set­tled She­maine, the pair took the West In­dies Women to vic­to­ry in 13.4 overs. De­an­dra was es­pe­cial­ly ex­plo­sive, cart­ing the Pak­istan bowlers around the Tewan­tin ground. She smashed 2-six­es and 2-fours, while She­main smashed 4-fours, as De­an­dra fin­ished on 28 not out and She­maine on 23 not out.

Speak­ing af­ter the match, head coach Gus Lo­gie was pleased with the vic­to­ry but point­ed out there is still work to be done, "We want­ed to see how play­ers have adapt­ed to the con­di­tions and they showed us to­day that they have. The bowl­ing changes and field-place­ments were spot on and re­strict­ing Pak­istan to 75 was some­thing we knew we could have achieved with­in 13-14 overs. Un­for­tu­nate­ly, we lost those four wick­ets but it’s some­thing we’re go­ing to look at and rec­ti­fy for the sec­ond match on Mon­day."

SCORES

Pak­istan Women 75 all out (19.1 overs) (Ni­da Dar 12, Sidra Nawaz 11; Anisa Mo­hammed 3-5-2; Hay­ley Matthews 2-11-2) vs WI Women 76/4 (13.4 overs) (De­an­dra Dot­tin 28 no, She­maine Camp­belle 23 no; Di­ana Baig 3-14-2; Aliyah Ri­az 3-15-1). West In­dies won by six wick­ets.