POLITICIANS WITH AGENDAS

In all the barracking against US President Donald Trump, the man who built a business empire and strategized to win an Electoral College victory over a less offensive campaigner than himself, no one should underrate his capacity for effectively applying tact, aggressive bullying, and strategy to influence through his Executive Orders (EO) critical elements of the American population for a specific purpose.

He and strategic thinkers are carefully creating fictions that throw a segment of the American population into paroxysms of fear of Jihadists coming into the homeland to pillage and murder.

The clear objective behind the particular EO that targets Muslims (and this is notwithstanding the strenuous denials to the contrary) from the seven countries is to release an undercurrent of fear in the population that America is about to be descended upon by a wash of Jihadist Muslims intent on “harming” large segments of the population.

It is a diabolical strategy guaranteed to drive a segment of the US population into a state of fear and trembling, so much so that those Americans will be prepared to cede rights and go back on historical principles established in this showpiece of Western democracy and diversity.

The issue is whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant the kind of exclusionary measures being employed to ostensibly protect the homeland from terror attacks of the kinds alluded to by Trump.

Although the data may not be 100 per cent complete and or accurate, a report in Wikipedia on terrorists attacks in the US starting from 1800 to the present indicates a total of only seven out of a hundred plus attacks have been linked by various US security and intelligence agencies definitively to Radical Islam.

Undoubtedly, one such attack, the Al Qaeda 9/11 attack which killed over 2,500 people at the World Trade Centre in New York, is one too many for any country to tolerate; more so the resourceful US. However, the number of terrorist attacks on US soil targeted to randomly and willfully kill Americans carried out by Radical Islam surely does not justify the fear hysteria being generated at this time.

It may be considered too Machiavellian to suggest that an “alternative” objective of the EO may be a deliberate attempt to stir Radical Islam into making retaliatory attacks against the US as a means of justifying the EO after the fact.

However, whether or not a deliberate objective of the immigration EO is to ignite a reaction from Radical Islamic forces, there are often unintended consequences that fall out of an action by the State.

The terrorist attacks on US soil, when they relate to Islamic issues in one form or the other, have come in the main from American citizens, many of whom are said to have been radicalized by events outside of the United States: a country will find it impossible to protect its borders from an ideology that is carried globally through the international news agencies, the Internet, and social media, and the fact of an international culture that crosses all boundaries.

President Trump’s spokesmen have sought to justify the immigration EO on the basis of the US being proactive in protecting its citizens rather than wait for an event to take place before acting. That may be an understandable justification to increase security measures, especially so when a presidential candidate signalled long before being elected that he intended to aggressively take the fight to Radical Islam.

But surely, the targeting of Muslims, and the evidence is clear that the campaigning Trump singled out Muslims for the kind of EO that has been issued, goes not only against evidence of the real threat, but contrary to the very American history of immigration and religious diversity that have developed over 500 years.

Therefore, the logic must be to look elsewhere for a solid rationale that would drive a US president, democratically elected, and his group of planners and strategists to such extreme measures when there is no evidence to support the advocacy of MX Prime in “Full Extreme” to “hold dem and wuk dem”.

One logical reason is that President Trump is seeking to meet achievable campaign promises to his supporters about the threat posed by foreigners, be they Mexican or Arab. Television interviews with Trump supporters show people who are deathly afraid of the threat of a bomb going off in their backyard, or in city and or village centre designed to kill and maim them.

It can also be concluded that the US President wants to keep up this smokescreen of fear as he seeks to find ways and means to deliver on the jobs he promised to bring back home; no illusionary effect could help here.

Politicians, however, always have more than one or two or three objectives when they attempt to create such smokescreens. Usually too, the real objectives are firmly enclosed behind a firewall not easily penetrated.

President Trump is a very canny street fighter, and very likely he is creating a distraction, which in itself has some merit in the thinking of his supporters, to shield the US and world population from a larger design he holds. One real objective of the distractions can be to allow space and time for the eagle to find a nesting place with the bear; an unlikely image, but we are dealing with politicians with agendas.