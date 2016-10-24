UNC to be declared winner on Nov 29

The date for the local government election has been set for Monday November 28, 2016.

Based on the logic employed by the Leader of the Opposition in assessing the Appeal Court’s decision to dismiss the UNC election petition, we can say for sure that regardless of the vote count on November 28, that Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be declaring victory on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

Gerald Ramdeen is no doubt right now assisting in preparing her victory speech.

Vikram Persad,

Chaguanas