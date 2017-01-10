Three injured in explosion

An explosion rocked the soft drink company S M Jaleel in Otaheite yesterday leaving three people injured.

T&T Guardian understands that the victims— Ravi Maharaj, Ryan Maharaj and James Joseph were up to late last night being treated for burns they sustained in the incident.

Hospital officials at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) confirmed that Ravi is critical and currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit. He suffered third degree burns in the upper body and face.

According to information released by the company to the T&T Guardian at 9:45 am while performing a routine assessment of an electrical panel the three contractors sustained electrical burns.

The trio were immediately attended to by the company’s Occupational Health Specialist, nurse and an HSE Officer.

They were taken by ambulance to the SFGH accompanied by SM Jaleel’s HSE Staff.

Representatives of the company are said to be at the hospital monitoring the situation.