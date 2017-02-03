“NO WAY — NO HOW.”

That’s how some Muslims groups’ reacted to Government’s proposed tough anti-terrorism legislation revealed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on Thursday.

“You can’t inconvenience 120,000 Muslims in T&T—a sector that contributed greatly to local development—because of 130 people who went to fight in Syria,” Islamic Missionaries Guild head Imtiaz Mohammed (Muslims of T&T) said.

“This proposes violation of our rights, freedom of movement and travel to worship - it cannot happen in T&T.

“We’re not taking it lightly or accept this draconian law. We have to halt drafting of all kinds of laws against Muslims without our input.”

Proposals target direct and indirect support of terrorist groups and carry stiff penalties—jail and fines.

Clauses capture those assisting in facilitating terrorist operations— including sending money to groups involved in terrorist activity— and those who go abroad supposedly to visit certain areas and attend training/studying. People risk prosecution if they join terrorist groups or attend/receive such training, or if they threaten to commit/take preparatory steps to commit a terrorist act. Proposals also criminalise the movement of children to terrorist states.

The National Security Minister will also be able to designate a geographical area of a country, stipulating that travel there will constitute presumption that it is to commit a terrorist act. Notice of the time of travel (and return) will have to be given to the Minister and security agencies for possible tracking. Permits/exemption is allowed for genuinely valid reasons.

The second stage—yet to be approved by Cabinet - focuses on returning terrorist fighters.

Al-Rawi had said the framework would have been laid in Parliament yesterday—but it wasn’t laid in the early part of the session.

Mohammed added, “We’ve called a meeting of leaders of organisations, Jamaats, key players and lawyers, for tomorrow (Sun) at IMG’s Kelly Village office to determine our next direction—but we’ll fight this to the end.”

IMG’s Mohammed detailed how proposals could affect Muslims: “It will complicate the lives of Trinidad Muslims locally and abroad, making it difficult and expensive to fulfil religious duties. It’s an act of discrimination.

“This wouldn’t deter people who want to join ISIS. People have already gone. They believe in the caliphate and are prepared to die. Islam teaches us if you die as martyrs, you automatically achieve heaven. They left intending not to return—so what’s the need for this law?”

Mohammed said the law would affect nationals working in the Middle East, including nurses and engineers.

“Some states affected by this proposed law, you may have to travel through to reach your destination. My son has a Dubai office for his business that produces Islamic entertainment, toys and games. He sometimes travels to certain states that may fall under the zones Government may designate for monitoring.”

Mohammed said at any given time there are about 20 nationals going to school in such places.

“People attend Islamic conferences, do religious duties, sometimes the cheapest route is through areas Government may have a problem with,” Mohammed added.

“I visited Somalia four times, I went to Pakistan to build homes when they had floods. I went to Kenyan refugee camps, Haiti. I’d planned to go to Lebanon refugee camps and Jordan to assist. We’d raised $1.7 million, but we may have to travel through a country that the AG may consider a terrorist location. “

He said Government and banks must also understand that charity—Zakat - is part of Islam.

Mohammed queried what would occur when Islamic scholars visit T&T to lecture.

“They may be from one of the state’s Government will list. What about the Middle Eastern gyro vendors in T&T? How do we know if their families don’t have terrorist backgrounds? Will they be subject to checks?”

Mohammed added, “Government should focus on cutting crime. We’d also like them to consider taking 1,000 Syrian refugees into T&T.”