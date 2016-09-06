bmobile gear up for 4G

Telecommunications provider blink I bmobile has expanded its existing 3G mobile network to enhance its existing capacity in response to the growing demand for wireless mobile broadband service.

As the company moves towards a 4G mobile network, the doubling up of its existing 3G mobile network means that mobile customers will now enjoy greatly enhanced service.

Some of the major benefits include faster broadband download and throughput speeds, better voice quality that is crystal clear, improved coverage in existing areas and an increase in accommodation for new customers.

The expansion of the mobile network to twice its capacity was completed in August and is a continuation of TSTT’s new strategic plan to transform itself from a traditional telecommunications company to an agile broadband communications company that is responsive to its customers’ needs.

Chevon Wilson, TSTT’s Acting Executive Vice President, Mobile Operations and Retail Distribution said the expansion, which is just Phase 1 of the planned improvements, “provides a far superior customer experience.”

He added: “Cutting-edge technology and customer service excellence are fundamental pillars of the strategic plan which will provide a new level of greater service and exciting new communication solutions. Several projects will be completed during the upcoming months as we continue to lead the telecommunications industry by leveraging the unique assets of the longest-established and only full service telecoms company in the country.”

Don Dann is TSTT’s Senior Manager, Wireless Mobile Operations and project lead for the 3G network expansion, highlighted the reasons for the investment in the 3G mobile network as blink I bmobile moves from a 3G to a 4G mobile network.

“When a person downloads a music track from the Internet, this will take six to seven minutes on a 2G network, ten seconds on a 3G network and three seconds on a 4G mobile network. Besides much faster download speeds, the doubling up in the capacity of our 3G network will provide customers with much better service in terms of improved coverage, clearer conversations and additional capacity for new customers,” he said.