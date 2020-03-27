The Judiciary is advising that all courts around the country are closed today, to facilitate the reconfiguration of its operations, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In an official statement, the Judiciary says details on the new operating procedures for courts will be made available on Tuesday 31 March 2020.
According to the Judiciary, the new operating protocols will allow judges, judicial officers and other employees to work remotely, and ensure the continued smooth functioning of the justice system.
The full text of the Judiciary’s statement, follows…
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF COURTS
The Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago is dealing with a constantly evolving environment created by the COVID-19 virus and its effects. This is a very fluid situation and we continue to revisit our Business Continuity Plan in light of the pandemic.
We are therefore putting in place measures to enable Judges, Judicial Officers and Staff to work remotely where possible, to ensure continued access to the Courts for urgent applications and hearings during the emergency period.
The Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago is committed to doing everything necessary to ensure continued access to justice and to keeping the Judiciary functioning while protecting our staff and our publics.
To this end, all Court locations will be closed temporarily from March 27, 2020 as we reconfigure our operations.
Further guidance will be provided on Tuesday March 31, 2020.
For information or queries, kindly contact:
Telephone: 224-5182
E-mail: cpim@ttlawcourts.org