Po­lice have seized two shot­guns, 12 ki­los of co­caine and 38 ki­los of mar­i­jua­na fol­low­ing an ex­er­cise in east­ern Trinidad.

Po­lice say a Strike Back ex­er­cise was con­duct­ed in the East­ern Di­vi­sion dur­ing the pe­ri­od 5 pm to 8 pm on Thurs­day in keep­ing with the Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice's man­date un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Snr Supt Dom­inque, when around 6.30 pm they stopped a sil­ver Xtrail ve­hi­cle with two oc­cu­pants.

Po­lice found the weapons and drugs in the ve­hi­cle.

Two men aged 25 and 41 of Saly­bia and San­gre Grande were sub­se­quent­ly ar­rest­ed.