Police have seized two shotguns, 12 kilos of cocaine and 38 kilos of marijuana following an exercise in eastern Trinidad.
Police say a Strike Back exercise was conducted in the Eastern Division during the period 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday in keeping with the Commissioner of Police's mandate under the supervision of Snr Supt Dominque, when around 6.30 pm they stopped a silver Xtrail vehicle with two occupants.
Police found the weapons and drugs in the vehicle.
Two men aged 25 and 41 of Salybia and Sangre Grande were subsequently arrested.