He is known as a wind­ball bat­ting champ but the first time he held a bat for T&T in leather ball crick­et, Ter­rence Hinds smoked an un­beat­en cen­tu­ry, to leave T&T Red Force on the brink of vic­to­ry against the Lee­ward Is­lands Hur­ri­canes at the end of day three in their West In­dies Cham­pi­onship clash at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do on Sat­ur­day.

Hinds took T&T to a whirl­wind 552 for nine de­clared just af­ter the lunch pe­ri­od. Hinds fol­lowed the lead set by skip­per Dar­ren Bra­vo who scored 133 on day two, to score an un­beat­en 102, when the Lee­wards' pun­ish­ment came to a halt.

Bat­ting a sec­ond time 366 runs in ar­rears, the Lee­wards closed the day on 152/7 as Akeal Ho­sein was bril­liant in tak­ing 4/59 with his slow left-arm or­tho­dox of­fer­ings. When play re­sumes to­day, the fi­nal day, they will start 214 runs in ar­rears with just three wick­ets stand­ing.

Again the pos­i­tiv­i­ty that has been the hall­mark of this cam­paign for the Red Force was there for all to see and the lo­cal team car­ried that with it through­out the day.

Buoyed by a good pitch, the Lee­wards would have har­boured lofty am­bi­tions sim­i­lar to that of the Ja­maican Scor­pi­ons who bat­ted five ses­sions to save the match against the Red Force at the same venue last week­end.

Their open­ers, Keiran Pow­ell and Montcin Hodge, bat­ted well af­ter Hodge was put down very ear­ly by Bryan Charles at slip off Odean Smith. They post­ed 84 runs, bat­ting very care­ful­ly, and it looked like de­ja vu for the T&T men. How­ev­er, crick­et is a fun­ny game and all of a sud­den Ho­sein turned the in­nings down­wards with a triple strike, Smith ac­count­ed for one and a slide of four wick­ets for 42 runs en­sued.

Ho­sein plucked the dan­ger­ous Pow­ell first up for 40 off 78 balls with six fours and then fol­lowed with his part­ner Hodge. The right-hand­ed Hodge made 42 off 121 balls with five fours. There were still two ma­jor ob­sta­cles in the form of skip­per Jah­mar Hamil­ton and De­von Thomas.

Smith, who has bowled very well in this match tak­ing four wick­ets in the first in­nings, re­spond­ed by re­mov­ing Thomas for 10 and Ho­sein then de­liv­ered the cru­cial scalp of Hamil­ton for one. Ho­sein was not fin­ished as he added the wick­et of lo­cal boy Amir Jan­goo for six and debu­tant Kissoon­dath Ma­gram re­moved Jacques Tay­lor at 147/6 the Lee­wards were limp­ing.

Ear­li­er, T&T re­sumed on the bed­time po­si­tion of 337/4 and the play­ers ar­rived to the strains of Machel Mon­tano's song "The Road" as there was a break­fast fete at the venue. Overnight pair Joshua Da Sil­va and Yan­nic Car­ri­ah came to the crease look­ing pumped and they just con­tin­ued where they left off the pre­vi­ous day. Da Sil­va start­ed on 50 but was sent back for 80 just miss­ing out on a sec­ond con­sec­u­tive cen­tu­ry. He faced 116 balls hit­ting 12 fours.

Car­ri­ah as well missed a mile­stone as he fell for 46 off 81 balls with six fours. The two added 111 runs for the fifth wick­et but the part­ner­ship that caught the eye was the one be­tween Hinds and off-spin­ner Charles. They post­ed 122 runs for the ninth wick­et which pushed the to­tal be­yond 500 runs.

Hinds play­ing prop­er crick­et­ing shots took a lik­ing to leg-spin­ner Damien Ja­cobs smack­ing him out the park on nu­mer­ous oc­ca­sions. He brought up a most pop­u­lar cen­tu­ry off 76 balls with eight six­es and sev­en fours and skip­per Bra­vo end­ed the in­nings at 552/9 de­clared. Just be­fore Hinds get­ting his cen­tu­ry, he lost Charles for a well-played 43 off 57 balls with four fours.

Red Force coach Mervyn Dil­lon said he was very im­pressed with the work of his team and it is due in the main to the com­fort­able work en­vi­ron­ment they are op­er­at­ing in.

He said: "We have tried to make the work­ing en­vi­ron­ment as com­fort­able as pos­si­ble and it is work­ing for us at the mo­ment. I am hap­py with the ef­fort by the guys, es­pe­cial­ly the fight shown by Hinds and Charles with the bat. Smith has al­so come back and bowled su­perbly and I am sat­is­fied at the mo­ment."

He was high in praise of the lead­er­ship of Bra­vo say­ing: "I am re­al­ly hap­py with his lead­er­ship. Hav­ing not much ex­pe­ri­ence in lead­er­ship roles be­fore he has re­al­ly come through and did well for us. I think that his lead­er­ship style fits in nice­ly with my coach­ing phi­los­o­phy and this is work­ing well for the team."

SCORES

LEE­WARD IS­LANDS HUR­RI­CANES 186 (Jah­mar Hamil­ton 55, Alzarri Joseph 35, Kea­cy Car­ty 27; Odeam Smith 4-50, Akeal Ho­sein 2-32) and 162 for sev­en (Montcin Hodge 42, Kier­an Pow­ell 40, De­von Thomas 35; Akeal Ho­sein 4-56). Hur­ri­canes trail by 204 runs with three sec­ond in­nings wick­ets in­tact.

T&T RED FORCE 552 for nine de­cl. (Dar­ren Bra­vo 133, Ter­rance Hinds 102 not out, Joshua DaSil­va 80, Ja­son Mo­hammed 66, Bryan Charles 43, Kea­gan Sim­mons 36; Sheeno Berridge 3-93)