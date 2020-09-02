The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Min­istry of Health:

As of the af­ter­noon of Wednes­day, 2nd Sep­tem­ber, 2020 the Min­istry re­ports the fol­low­ing:

Num­ber of sam­ples sub­mit­ted to the Caribbean Pub­lic Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and oth­er lo­cal sites for test­ing for COVID-19 24,209

Num­ber of sam­ples which have test­ed pos­i­tive at pub­lic and pri­vate fa­cil­i­ties in Trinidad and To­ba­go 1,920

To­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es 1,201

Num­ber of deaths 28

Num­ber of per­sons dis­charged 691

The eighty-one (81) pos­i­tive cas­es re­port­ed be­low show re­sults from sam­ples tak­en dur­ing the pe­ri­od Au­gust 23rd to Au­gust 31st, 2020. There­fore, this fig­ure is NOT rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the pos­i­tive cas­es over the last 24 hours on­ly.

The Min­istry of Health pro­vides the fol­low­ing up­date:

· Eighty-one (81) ad­di­tion­al per­sons have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID -19.

All es­tab­lished pro­to­cols have been im­ple­ment­ed.