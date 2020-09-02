The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health:
As of the afternoon of Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020 the Ministry reports the following:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19 24,209
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 1,920
Total number of active cases 1,201
Number of deaths 28
Number of persons discharged 691
The eighty-one (81) positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period August 23rd to August 31st, 2020. Therefore, this figure is NOT representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
· Eighty-one (81) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.
All established protocols have been implemented.