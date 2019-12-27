Free­dom did not come as ex­pect­ed for many who are fac­ing charges for small amounts of mar­i­jua­na pos­ses­sion, as the state seeks to ex­punge the records of those be­fore the courts for the drug which has now been de­crim­i­nalised in this coun­try.

In the hear­ing at the Hall of Jus­tice yes­ter­day (Fri­day), Se­nior Coun­sel for the state Fyard Ho­sein ex­plained that his team had on­ly re­ceived in­for­ma­tion from the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates Court and the Fam­i­ly Court con­cern­ing per­sons with charges which fell with­in the new ex­emp­tions in­tro­duced by the amend­ment of the Dan­ger­ous Drugs Act.

Un­der the ex­emp­tion, per­sons fac­ing charges for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na of 100 grammes or less should not face jail time but would in­stead be fined or or­dered to serve com­mu­ni­ty ser­vice.

On this ground, the state’s at­tor­ney sought to have charges against per­sons fac­ing pend­ing mat­ters for pos­ses­sion un­der 100 grammes dropped.

Even among the lim­it­ed in­for­ma­tion re­ceived, the state still need­ed to en­sure those in­di­vid­u­als on­ly faced sim­ple mar­i­jua­na pos­ses­sion charges be­fore their re­lease.

De­spite the dis­ap­point­ment, two To­ba­go chil­dren were placed on the path to re­turn to their fam­i­ly.

The two chil­dren who were on bail in the sum of $5,000 and $7,500 re­spec­tive­ly were con­firmed as fac­ing the soli­tary charge of sim­ple mar­i­jua­na pos­ses­sion.

How­ev­er, High Court Judge Nor­ton Jack was re­luc­tant to or­der their re­lease out­right, as he did not want to set an im­prop­er le­gal prece­dent.

The two chil­dren were in cus­tody in Trinidad as their guardians were un­able to come from to To­ba­go to sign for their re­lease via bail.

Jus­tice Jack was tak­en aback by this and stat­ed that such a sit­u­a­tion should not take place in 2019 where their guardians could not sign from To­ba­go.

Jack then ad­just­ed their bail down to $500 each and or­dered the state to take them back to To­ba­go, where their guardians could sign for their re­lease.

Fol­low­ing their re­lease on bail, he ad­vised that an ap­pli­ca­tion can be made for the dis­missal of the charges at their next court date.

As for the oth­er in­di­vid­u­als fac­ing sim­ple pos­ses­sion charges, they will have to wait un­til Jan­u­ary 6 to learn more as Jus­tice Jack ad­journed the mat­ter to that date af­ter the state’s at­tor­ney SC Fyard Ho­sein ex­plained they need­ed more time to ob­tain and process the in­for­ma­tion.

Be­fore mar­i­jua­na was de­crim­i­nalised and the law came in­to ef­fect on Mon­day, At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi in­di­cat­ed he would pe­ti­tion the court to re­lease at least 101 per­sons who were in prison for pos­ses­sion of small amounts of mar­i­jua­na.