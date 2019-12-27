Chairman of the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) Moonilal Lalchan said yesterday the ball is in the Finance Minister’s court to approve the latest Draft Regulations on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act to have the Act fully operationalised.
In an interview with Guardian Media, Lalchan said the OPR submitted the draft to the ministry since September 2, 2019, but since then, the OPR has been waiting for Finance Minister Colm Imbert to respond.
Last week at its annual general meeting, the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) raised concerns about the legislation not being operationalised.
On February 7 and March 3, 2017, the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill 2016 was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives.
The Bill, which amends the Act to reduce the term of office for the regulator and other board members appointed to govern the OPR, was assented to by the President on March 13, 2017.
Yesterday Lalchan said the OPR has done all it can to ensure the Act was ready for Imbert’s approval.
“We would have sent all the information to the Minister of Finance on September 2 and we met with the Minister and his team on September 3. We presented all the regulations and recommendations to the Act, that is as far as we could have gone with it,” Lalchan said.
He said the Minister’s Permanent Secretary did reach out to the OPR to “clarify” certain changes with the Act but reiterated that the ball was in Imbert’s court.
In a release on their website in November, the OPR announced it had handed over the draft regulations to Imbert.
“It is to be noted that the OPR’s latest submission reflects amendments to the original version of the Draft Regulations submitted on November 30, 2018, to the Ministry of Finance and would have resulted from multiple exchanges between the OPR, the Ministry of Finance and other key stakeholders,” the release stated.
At that time, Lalchan said the OPR made recommendations for the proclamation of certain sections of the Act, which he said could be done independently of the Draft Regulations.
Guardian Media tried reaching Imbert but calls to his cellphone went unanswered. Imbert did not respond to WhatsApp messages sent to his cellphone, although the messages were marked as “read.”
During the AGM on December 19, the TTTI also raised the issue of campaign finance legislation.