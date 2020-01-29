“An em­bar­rass­ment to our coun­try.”

That’s how Prof Win­ston Suite, a civ­il en­gi­neer who works at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Man­age­ment and Civ­il In­fra­struc­ture Sys­tems Group de­scribed Tues­day’s leaks in the roof of the Red House fol­low­ing heavy and per­sis­tent show­ers.

Two leaks were the dis­cov­ered-the main one be­ing around the sky­light in the ro­tun­da.

A bro­ken rub­ber seal on the alu­mini­um flash­ing in the sky­light was iden­ti­fied as the source of the prob­lem.

The new­ly re­stored $441 mil­lion Red House re­opened last Fri­day in a gala cer­e­mo­ny which was at­tend­ed by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley who in a state­ment in the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives on Mon­day, Row­ley re­leased all the ex­pen­di­ture fig­ures on the Red House restora­tion project.

Roof­ing and as­so­ci­at­ed car­pen­try works un­der­tak­en by Con­struc­tion Ser­vices and Sup­plies Ltd were priced at $20.1 mil­lion.

Row­ley said what ex­ists now on the roof “is not rust (as some would like it to be) but is new­ly in­stalled high-qual­i­ty cop­per roof­ing.”

In a tele­phone in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Suite said to find leaks in the his­toric build­ing “is a bit em­bar­rass­ing for the client, (UDe­COTT). The con­trac­tor should be aware that this could be very em­bar­rass­ing for every­body in­ter­na­tion­al­ly etcetera look­ing on at the project. So he has put us in that po­si­tion.”

The se­nior aca­d­e­m­ic said while some peo­ple have been blam­ing the Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion of T&T (UDe­COTT) - the project man­ag­er for what hap­pened, “they are not at fault. The per­son who is at fault for de­fects in the work is the con­trac­tor. And no­body is ac­cus­ing the con­trac­tor up to now. I be­lieve the con­trac­tor should be get­ting the crit­i­cism in the me­dia.”

He be­lieves the con­trac­tor owes a pub­lic apol­o­gy to UDe­COTT, Gov­ern­ment and by ex­ten­sion the pop­u­la­tion.

“I feel strong­ly about this. This is a high pro­file project so it’s even more sen­si­tive.”

When a roof is re­paired in the dry sea­son, Suite said work has to be dou­ble and triple checked to iden­ti­fy prob­lems be­fore the rainy sea­son be­gins.

Suite said the con­trac­tor could have done a test run on the roof be­fore the re­open­ing cer­e­mo­ny to en­sure all was well.

“He could have tak­en a hose with wa­ter and fo­cus wa­ter on the roof to make sure it not leak­ing be­cause if it leaks there is the em­bar­rass­ment for both him...for the client... and the pub­lic and for the cit­i­zens of Trinidad.”

For years, he said work­men and con­trac­tors have failed to pay at­ten­tion to the qual­i­ty of roofs built in the pri­vate and pub­lic sec­tors.

“This is an area of weak­ness in the en­gi­neer­ing and con­struc­tion prac­tice in Trinidad,” said Suite who taught civ­il en­gi­neer and served as a con­trac­tor for sev­en years.

Giv­ing an up­date on the leak, Ude­cott’s chair­man Noel Gar­cia said “an in­ves­ti­ga­tion is com­plet­ed. They (con­trac­tor) have come up with a so­lu­tion and they are go­ing to im­ple­ment that so­lu­tion to bring an end to any pos­si­bil­i­ty of fur­ther leaks.”

He pro­vid­ed no fur­ther de­tails.

UDe­COTT had promised that the con­trac­tors will have the mat­ter rec­ti­fied as it falls with­in the de­fect li­a­bil­i­ty pe­ri­od of one year and will be fixed at no ad­di­tion­al costs.

From 8 am yes­ter­day, a scaf­fold­ing was erect­ed on the east­ern roof of the Red House, op­po­site Wood­ford Square, as a crew was seen ex­am­in­ing the roof in the blis­ter­ing sun.

A rep­re­sen­ta­tive of Guapo based Con­struc­tion Ser­vices and Sup­plies Ltd when con­tact­ed by Guardian Me­dia on their busi­ness phone yes­ter­day said she had “no com­ment.”