Kes the Band has tak­en the 2019 Ca­lyp­so of the Year ti­tle from the Na­tion­al Ac­tion Cul­tur­al Com­mit­tee with their song, Sa­van­nah Grass.

In a post to the group’s Face­book page yes­ter­day, lead vo­cal­ist Kees Di­ef­fen­thaller posed with the award, which was hand­ed out on Sat­ur­day.

Di­ef­fen­thaller wrote a heart­felt thank you to his fans and those in­volved in the pro­duc­tion of Sa­van­nah Grass.

The song lost the Road­march com­pe­ti­tion in 2019 to Famalay a col­lab­o­ra­tion be­tween Machel Mon­tano, Skin­ny Fab­u­lous and Bun­ji Gar­lin but won its place in the hearts of the young and old alike and was dubbed, the “Peo­ple’s Road­march.”

When the song was re­leased, Kes ded­i­cat­ed it to his fa­ther, George Bun­ny Di­ef­fen­thaller, who died on New Year’s Day 2019.

“Thank you Dad­dy for be­liev­ing in this from the mo­ment I shared it with you...and to all the peo­ple, all over the world, who hold this song deep in their hearts. Love y’all. Thank you,” Kes wrote on the band’s Face­book page.