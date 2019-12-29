Kes the Band has taken the 2019 Calypso of the Year title from the National Action Cultural Committee with their song, Savannah Grass.
In a post to the group’s Facebook page yesterday, lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller posed with the award, which was handed out on Saturday.
Dieffenthaller wrote a heartfelt thank you to his fans and those involved in the production of Savannah Grass.
The song lost the Roadmarch competition in 2019 to Famalay a collaboration between Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Bunji Garlin but won its place in the hearts of the young and old alike and was dubbed, the “People’s Roadmarch.”
When the song was released, Kes dedicated it to his father, George Bunny Dieffenthaller, who died on New Year’s Day 2019.
“Thank you Daddy for believing in this from the moment I shared it with you...and to all the people, all over the world, who hold this song deep in their hearts. Love y’all. Thank you,” Kes wrote on the band’s Facebook page.