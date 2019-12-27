The Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development reported that the number of persons retrenched between January and October rose 27 per cent year-on-year. This information is contained in the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Report (December 2019).
The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) considered shifting external conditions, especially on the trade and geopolitical fronts.
“Domestically, available indicators suggest that while there remains room for macroeconomic policy support towards a durable economic recovery, external balance has not yet been restored,” the report stated.
“Taking these factors into consideration, the MPC agreed to maintain the repo rate at 5.00 per cent. The Bank will continue to carefully monitor and analyze international and domestic developments.”
The report noted that the growth in private sector credit extended by the consolidated financial system slowed to 4.3 per cent in September (year-on-year) compared with 4.5 per cent in July.
“The contraction in business credit deepened to 5.5 per cent but consumer credit, driven by debt consolidation and refinancing, grew by 5.9 per cent, while real estate mortgage loan growth accelerated to 10.9 per cent.
“Commercial banks’ daily excess reserves at the Central Bank averaged around $5.5 billion in November. The Central Bank’s liquidity management operations have balanced the public sector’s financing requirements with prevailing credit and inflationary conditions.”
According to Central Statistical Office (CSO) data, headline inflation slowed to 0.3 per cent in the 12 months to November, with core inflation (which excludes food prices) also decelerating to 0.6 per cent.
“Meanwhile, the food sub-index as a whole registered a year-on-year decline of -1.1 per cent in November 2019, reflecting reductions in the measured prices of vegetable items in the Index,” the Central Bank added.
“The interest rate gap between three-month TT and US treasury securities has remained negative but narrowed to -51 basis points at the end of November 2019. TT short term rates fell by 24 basis points since August 2019 in the context of the excess liquidity conditions, but equivalent US rates decreased by 40 basis points during the same period.”
The Central Bank maintained its fortnightly sales of foreign currency to authorised dealers and official international reserves were US$6.93 billion at the end of November—US$640 million lower than at the start of the year.
It noted that global growth softened towards the end of 2019, with the InternationalMonetary Fund (IMF) lowering its annual projection to 3.0 per cent—0.2 per cent below its mid-year estimate.
Domestically, the Central Bank stated, in the third quarter of 2019, natural gas production increased to 3,604 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d), 3.7 per cent above output in the same quarter of 2018, despite maintenance shutdowns at two large natural gas platforms.
“This spurred year-on-year increases in petrochemicals (23.3 per cent) and liquefied natural gas (8.0 per cent). At the same time, over the third quarter of 2019, crude oil production remained at its level of just under 60,000 barrels per day during the first half of the year, compared with a daily average of around 64,000 barrels in 2018—a reflection of the ongoing maturation of the oil fields.”
In non-energy sectors, preliminary data for indicators monitored by the Bank “point to modest expansions in the distribution and finance sectors during the third quarter.”
“An uptick in local sales of cement suggests that construction activity is responding to the rise in public sector infrastructural investments.”
The Central Bank’s next Monetary Policy announcement is scheduled for March 27, 2020.