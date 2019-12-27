A police sergeant attached to the Anti Corruption Unit was charged on Friday with misbehaviour in public office following an investigation stemming out of an incident that occurred in Tobago on September 2, 2019.
During the incident, the senior officer is said to have gone to Tobago with a younger officer on enquiries. However, while the two officers were at a popular night club on Milford Road, the senior officer reportedly inappropriately touched the young officer.
Following an investigation, the senior cop was charged by Cpl Bissesar of the Professional Standards Bureau.
The sergeant was given bail at the Besson Street Police Station on Friday and will appear in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates' Court on Monday.