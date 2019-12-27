A po­lice sergeant at­tached to the An­ti Cor­rup­tion Unit was charged on Fri­day with mis­be­hav­iour in pub­lic of­fice fol­low­ing an in­ves­ti­ga­tion stem­ming out of an in­ci­dent that oc­curred in To­ba­go on Sep­tem­ber 2, 2019.

Dur­ing the in­ci­dent, the se­nior of­fi­cer is said to have gone to To­ba­go with a younger of­fi­cer on en­quiries. How­ev­er, while the two of­fi­cers were at a pop­u­lar night club on Mil­ford Road, the se­nior of­fi­cer re­port­ed­ly in­ap­pro­pri­ate­ly touched the young of­fi­cer.

Fol­low­ing an in­ves­ti­ga­tion, the se­nior cop was charged by Cpl Biss­esar of the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau.

The sergeant was giv­en bail at the Besson Street Po­lice Sta­tion on Fri­day and will ap­pear in the Port-of-Spain Mag­is­trates' Court on Mon­day.