The Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit of Trinidad and To­ba­go (FIU) is warn­ing mem­bers of the pub­lic about unau­tho­rised shar­ing of crit­i­cal in­for­ma­tion on fi­nan­cial crimes, which could hurt any le­gal ac­tion that could be tak­en, or even jeop­ar­dise the safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty of per­sons in­volved in those cas­es.

In an of­fi­cial state­ment re­leased on Mon­day, the FIU re­minds the pub­lic and all stake­hold­ers that con­tra­ven­tion of the Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit Act, as well as the Pro­ceeds of Crime Act, con­cern­ing fi­nan­cial crimes, could see those re­spon­si­ble for the breach­es face fines, as well as im­pris­on­ment.

The full text of the FIU’s state­ment, fol­lows…

“The Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit of Trinidad and To­ba­go (the FIU) con­tin­ues to com­ply with its le­gal oblig­a­tions to keep con­fi­den­tial all in­tel­li­gence and in­for­ma­tion gath­ered in the ex­e­cu­tion of its func­tions.

The FIU fur­ther un­der­scores to the pub­lic and all stake­hold­ers, the im­por­tance of con­fi­den­tial­i­ty in com­bat­ting mon­ey laun­der­ing, fi­nanc­ing of ter­ror­ism and oth­er re­lat­ed crimes.

Pur­suant to Sec­tion 23(1) of the Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit Act, Chap. 72:01, any per­son oth­er than an FIU of­fi­cer, who, in the course of his busi­ness ob­tains or re­ceives in­for­ma­tion from the FIU, and know­ing­ly dis­clos­es the in­for­ma­tion to any per­son, com­mits an of­fence and is li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of two hun­dred and fifty thou­sand dol­lars and to im­pris­on­ment for three years.

Fur­ther­more, “tip­ping off” is ab­solute­ly pro­hib­it­ed un­der law. Sec­tions 51 (1) and 53 (2) of the Pro­ceeds of Crime Act, Chap. 11:27, makes a per­son li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of five mil­lion dol­lars and to im­pris­on­ment of five years if he knows or sus­pects that a Po­lice Of­fi­cer is act­ing or propos­ing to act in con­nec­tion with an in­ves­ti­ga­tion or pro­posed in­ves­ti­ga­tion con­cern­ing mon­ey laun­der­ing, and dis­clos­es to any oth­er per­son, in­for­ma­tion or oth­er mat­ter which is like­ly to prej­u­dice that in­ves­ti­ga­tion or pro­posed in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

Apart from com­mit­ting the above-men­tioned of­fences, unau­tho­rised dis­clo­sure may jeop­ar­dise per­son­al safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty of in­di­vid­u­als, neg­a­tive­ly af­fect both per­son­al and busi­ness rep­u­ta­tions.

The pub­lic is asked to be guid­ed ac­cord­ing­ly.”