The Min­istry of Health has re­leased the Pub­lic Health Or­di­nance Ch. 12 No. 4 made by the Min­is­ter un­der sec­tion 105 of the Pub­lic Health Or­di­nance and the full list of Es­sen­tial Ser­vices:

These reg­u­la­tions shall have ef­fect from 30 March 2020 to 15 April 2020 un­less re­voked ear­li­er.

1. These Reg­u­la­tions may be cit­ed as the Pub­lic Health [2019 Nov­el Coro­n­avirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 4) Reg­u­la­tions, 2020. Pub­lic trans­port re­stric­tion

2. A per­son who pro­vides pub­lic trans­port in a mo­tor ve­hi­cle shall on­ly car­ry in such mo­tor ve­hi­cle half the num­ber of pas­sen­gers for which it is li­cenced to car­ry. Pub­lic gath­er­ings

3.(1) For the pe­ri­od set out in reg­u­la­tion

4, per­sons shall not – (a) be at any work place un­less spec­i­fied in sub­reg­u­la­tion (2) and shall where pos­si­ble work from home; or (b) gath­er in any pub­lic place, where the per­sons there­in ex­ceed ten per­sons at a time and shall be as­so­ci­at­ed with those ser­vice spec­i­fied in sub­reg­u­la­tion (2).

(2) Sub­ject to sub­reg­u­la­tion (3), sub­reg­u­la­tion (1) does not in­clude –

(a) op­er­a­tion of the ju­di­cia­ry the Mag­is­trate’s and Supreme Courts of Ju­di­ca­ture, the In­dus­tri­al Court and the En­vi­ron­men­tal Com­mis­sion, the Equal Op­por­tu­ni­ties Tri­bunal, Tax Ap­peal Board;

(b) le­gal ser­vices;

(c) sit­tings of the Hous­es of Par­lia­ment and meet­ings of the Cab­i­net, or any com­mit­tees there­of;

(d) sit­tings of the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly and meet­ings of the As­sem­bly or any com­mit­tees there­of;

(e) op­er­a­tions of the Diplo­mat­ic Corps;

(f) pri­ma­ry emer­gency ser­vices- (i) State and Pri­vate Emer­gency Am­bu­lance Ser­vices and all emer­gency call cen­tres; (ii) the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice and the Trinidad and To­ba­go De­fence Force; (iii) Trinidad and To­ba­go Fire Ser­vices; (iv) Im­mi­gra­tion Ser­vices; and (v) the Strate­gic Ser­vices Agency;

(g) ba­sic es­sen­tial ser­vices, in­clud­ing, jan­i­to­r­i­al and main­te­nance ser­vices con­cern­ing the pro­vi­sion of – (i) health; (ii) hos­pi­tal; (ii) wa­ter; (iii) elec­tric­i­ty (iv) fire; (iv) san­i­ta­tion; (v) civ­il avi­a­tion; and (vi) telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions;

(h) work­ers who sup­port the op­er­a­tion, in­spec­tion, and main­te­nance of es­sen­tial pub­lic works fa­cil­i­ties and op­er­a­tions in­clud­ing – (i) wa­ter and sew­er main breaks; (ii) fleet main­te­nance per­son­nel; (iii) traf­fic sig­nal main­te­nance; and (iv) oth­er emer­gent is­sues;

(i) health ser­vices such as – (i) Dis­trict Med­ical Health Of­fi­cers, Med­ical So­cial Work­ers; (ii) pub­lic and pri­vate hos­pi­tals, lab­o­ra­to­ries, in­fir­maries, nurs­ing homes and hos­pices, fu­ner­al homes, cre­ma­to­ria and bur­ial grounds; (iii) work­ers and ser­vices in sup­port of hos­pi­tals, phar­ma­cies; and (iv) work­ers who sup­ply med­ical sup­plies to hos­pi­tals and phar­ma­cies in­clud­ing san­i­tary and hy­giene prod­ucts; (v) the ur­gent pro­vi­son of den­tal, op­to­met­ric, opthal­mo­log­ic, phys­i­cal ther­a­py, oc­cu­pa­tion­al ther­a­py,

(j) es­sen­tial jan­i­to­r­i­al and main­te­nance ser­vices for pri­vate con­do­mini­um or town house res­i­den­tial homes and pub­lic and pri­vate fa­cil­i­ties;

(k) pris­ons, Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion Cen­tres, Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tres or oth­er places of de­ten­tion;

(l) Chil­dren’s Homes, Com­mu­ni­ty Res­i­dences and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion Chap. 79:09 Chap. 81:03 Cen­tres, places for the care of the dif­fer­ent­ly abled, so­cial­ly dis­placed, the el­der­ly and geri­atric homes and per­sons pro­vid­ing care at pri­vate res­i­dences;

(m)Pri­vate Se­cu­ri­ty Firms and Es­tate Con­sta­bles, Spe­cial Re­serve Po­lice;

(m) so­cial work­ers, work­ers who pro­vide so­cial wel­fare sup­port and non-gov­ern­men­tal or­gan­i­sa­tions that work with the so­cial­ly dis­ad­van­taged and vul­ner­a­ble;

(n) Care givers to the el­der­ly and those that re­quire care for a med­ical rea­son;

(o) sup­port to en­sure the ef­fec­tive re­moval, stor­age, and dis­pos­al of res­i­den­tial and com­mer­cial sol­id waste and haz­ardous waste;

(p) work­ers pro­vid­ing ser­vices at hard­wares in­clud­ing elec­tri­cal and plumb­ing es­tab­lish­ments;

(q) fi­nan­cial and in­sur­ance ser­vices such as- (i) bank­ing busi­ness and busi­ness of a fi­nan­cial na­ture, as de­fined in the Fi­nan­cial In­sti­tu­tions Act and non-banks, the Unit Trust Cor­po­ra­tion and the Na­tion­al In­sur­ance Board; (ii) non-banks and re­mit­tance fa­cil­i­ties; (iii) cred­it unions un­der the Co­op­er­a­tive So­ci­eties Act; (iv) work­ers who are need­ed to process and main­tain sys­tems for pro­cess­ing in­sur­ance and fi­nan­cial trans­ac­tions and ser­vices (e.g., in­for­ma­tion tech­nol­o­gy, pay­ment, clear­ing, and set­tle­ment, whole­sale fund­ing, in­sur­ance ser­vices, cap­i­tal mar­kets ac­tiv­i­ties); (v) work­ers who are need­ed to pro­vide con­sumer ac­cess to bank­ing and lend­ing ser­vices, in­clud­ing ATMs, and to move cur­ren­cy and pay­ments (e.g., ar­mored cash car­ri­ers); and (vi) work­ers who sup­port fi­nan­cial op­er­a­tions, such as those staffing da­ta, tech­nol­o­gy and se­cu­ri­ty op­er­a­tions cen­ters;

live-in do­mes­tic work­ers on­ly and ser­vice providers who pro­vide ser­vices that are nec­es­sary to main­tain­ing the safe­ty, san­i­ta­tion, and es­sen­tial op­er­a­tion of res­i­dences such as plumbers, elec­tri­cians, ex­ter­mi­na­tors;

(r) re­tail ser­vices, such as dis­count stores, mar­kets, su­per­mar­kets, fruit stalls or shops, veg­etable stalls or shops, bak­eries, phar­ma­cies and “par­lours”, for the pro­vi­sion of food, med­i­cine or oth­er ne­ces­si­ties of life;

(s) whole­sale stores for the pro­vi­sion of food, med­i­cine or oth­er ne­ces­si­ties of life;

(t) Min­istries and Mu­nic­i­pal Cor­po­ra­tions;

(u) In­land Rev­enue Di­vi­sion, the Trea­sury Di­vi­sion, the Cen­tral Bank of Trinidad and To­ba­go and the Cus­toms and Ex­cise Di­vi­sion;

(v) man­u­fac­ture, trans­porta­tion and lo­gis­tics ser­vices- (i) em­ploy­ees of firms man­u­fac­tur­ing re­frig­er­a­tion sys­tems and prod­ucts in­clud­ing those pro­vid­ing ser­vices that en­able lo­gis­tics op­er­a­tions, in­clud­ing cool­ing, stor­ing, pack­ag­ing, and dis­trib­ut­ing prod­ucts for whole­sale or re­tail sale or use; (ii) mar­itime trans­porta­tion work­ers, port work­ers, mariners, equip­ment op­er­a­tors; (iii) truck dri­vers who haul haz­ardous and waste ma­te­ri­als to sup­port crit­i­cal in­fra­struc­ture, ca­pa­bil­i­ties, func­tions, and ser­vices; (iv) au­to­mo­tive re­pair and main­te­nance fa­cil­i­ties on­ly to pro­vide di­rect sup­port to iden­ti­fied es­sen­tial ser­vices in this sub­reg­u­la­tion; (v) man­u­fac­tures and dis­trib­u­tors of food, bev­er­ages and phar­ma­ceu­ti­cals, in­clud­ing the pack­ag­ing and bot­tling of these items; (vi) postal and ship­ping work­ers, in­clud­ing pri­vate com­pa­nies; (vii) em­ploy­ees who re­pair and main­tain air­craft, ma­rine ves­sels, and the equip­ment and in­fra­struc­ture that en­ables op­er­a­tions that en­com­pass move­ment of car­go and pas­sen­gers; (vi­ii) air trans­porta­tion em­ploy­ees, in­clud­ing air traf­fic con­trollers, ramp per­son­nel, avi­a­tion se­cu­ri­ty, and avi­a­tion man­age­ment; (ix) work­ers who sup­port the main­te­nance and op­er­a­tion of car­go by air trans­porta­tion, in­clud­ing flight crews, main­te­nance, air­port op­er­a­tions, and oth­er on- and off- air­port fa­cil­i­ties work­ers; (x) ser­vices con­nect­ed with the load­ing and un­load­ing and re­pair of ships and with the stor­age and de­liv­ery of goods at, or from, ports, docks, wharves, stor­age fa­cil­i­ties and ware­hous­es op­er­at­ed in con­nec­tion with ports, docks or wharves; and (xi) sub­ject to sec­tion 2, the pro­vi­sion of pub­lic trans­porta­tion by wa­ter-taxi, fer­ry, mo­tor ve­hi­cle, bus, in­clud­ing bus­es op­er­at­ed by the Pub­lic Trans­port Ser­vices Cor­po­ra­tion;

(w)work­ers sup­port­ing gro­ceries, phar­ma­cies and oth­er re­tail that sells food and bev­er­age prod­ucts;

(x) work­ers sup­port­ing new­pa­pers and me­dia hous­es;

(y) ser­vices re­lat­ing to food, bev­er­age and agri­cul­ture, fish­eries such as- (i) take-away and de­liv­ery food ser­vice op­er­a­tions but does not in­clude in-din­ing fa­cil­i­ties; and (ii) food and bev­er­age man­u­fac­tur­er em­ploy­ees and their sup­pli­er em­ploy­ees— (A) in­clud­ing those em­ployed in food pro­cess­ing fa­cil­i­ties; (B) at live­stock, poul­try, seafood slaugh­ter fa­cil­i­ties at pet and an­i­mal feed pro­cess­ing fa­cil­i­ties; (C) at hu­man food fa­cil­i­ties pro­duc­ing by-prod­ucts for an­i­mal food and bev­er­age pro­duc­tion fa­cil­i­ties; (D) at the pro­duc­tion of food pack­ag­ing; (E) in­clud­ing farm work­ers who are em­ployed in an­i­mal food, feed, and in­gre­di­ent pro­duc­tion, pack­ag­ing, and dis­tri­b­u­tion; man­u­fac­tur­ing, pack­ag­ing, and dis­tri­b­u­tion of vet­eri­nary drugs, truck de­liv­ery and trans­port, farm and fish­ery labour need­ed to pro­duce our food sup­ply do­mes­ti­cal­ly; (F) work­ers who must look af­ter and feed an­i­mals at zoos; (G) fish­er­men; (H) farm work­ers and sup­port ser­vice work­ers to in­clude those who field crops, com­mod­i­ty in­spec­tion, stor­age fa­cil­i­ties; and oth­er agri­cul­tur­al in­puts; (I) em­ploy­ees and firms sup­port­ing food, feed, and bev­er­age dis­tri­b­u­tion, in­clud­ing ware­house work­ers, ven­dor man­aged in­ven­to­ry con­trol man­agers; (J) work­ers sup­port­ing the san­i­ta­tion of all food man­u­fac­tur­ing process­es and op­er­a­tions from whole­sale to re­tail; (K) work­ers in food test­ing labs in pri­vate in­dus­tries and in in­sti­tu­tions of high­er ed­u­ca­tion; (L) work­ers es­sen­tial for as­sis­tance pro­grams and gov­ern­ment pay­ments, em­ploy­ees of com­pa­nies en­gaged in the pro­duc­tion of chem­i­cals, med­i­cines, vac­cines, and oth­er sub­stances used by the wa­ter treat­ment and san­i­tiz­ing in­dus­try and the food and agri­cul­ture in­dus­try, in­clud­ing pes­ti­cides, her­bi­cides, fer­til­iz­ers, min­er­als, en­rich­ments, and oth­er agri­cul­tur­al pro­duc­tion aids; (M) an­i­mal agri­cul­ture work­ers to in­clude those em­ployed in vet­eri­nary health, man­u­fac­tur­ing and dis­tri­b­u­tion of an­i­mal med­ical ma­te­ri­als, an­i­mal vac­cines, an­i­mal drugs, feed in­gre­di­ents, feed, and bed­ding, etc., trans­porta­tion of live an­i­mals, an­i­mal med­ical ma­te­ri­als, trans­porta­tion of de­ceased an­i­mals for dis­pos­al, rais­ing of an­i­mals for food, an­i­mal pro­duc­tion op­er­a­tions, slaugh­ter and pack­ing plants and as­so­ci­at­ed reg­u­la­to­ry and gov­ern­ment work­force; (N) em­ploy­ees en­gaged in the man­u­fac­ture and main­te­nance of equip­ment and oth­er in­fra­struc­ture nec­es­sary for food, agri­cul­tur­al pro­duc­tion and dis­tri­b­u­tion; and (O) work­ers en­gaged in the man­u­fac­ture of al­co­holic prod­ucts and non-al­co­holic bev­er­ages; (P) work­ers en­gaged in the sup­ply of fruit, veg­eta­bles, meat and fish to su­per­mar­kets, shops, par­lours, fruit shops or stalls, veg­etable shops or stalls and es­tab­lish­ments where pre­pared food is sold; and (Q) work­ers en­gaged in the sup­ply of mar­ketable com­modi­ties to su­per­mar­kets, shops, par­lours, fruit stalls and shops or stalls and shops and es­tab­lish­ment where pre­pared food is sold.

(z) work­ers en­gaged in the pro­duc­tion, man­u­fac­ture and sup­ply of med­ical sup­plies and equip­ment and the ser­vic­ing and re­pair of med­ical equip­ment;

(aa) work­ers for whole­sale sup­pli­ers for gro­ceries, su­per­mar­kets, par­lours and sim­i­lar shops;

(ab) en­er­gy ser­vices in­clud­ing- (i) those in the elec­tric­i­ty in­dus­try such as- (A) work­ers who main­tain, en­sure, or re­store the gen­er­a­tion, trans­mis­sion, and dis­tri­b­u­tion of elec­tric pow­er, in­clud­ing call cen­ters, util­i­ty work­ers, re­li­a­bil­i­ty en­gi­neers and fleet main­te­nance tech­ni­cians; (B) work­ers at gen­er­a­tion, trans­mis­sion, and elec­tric fa­cil­i­ties; (C) IT and OT tech­nol­o­gy staff for EMS (En­er­gy Man­age­ment Sys­tems) and Su­per­vi­so­ry Con­trol and Da­ta Ac­qui­si­tion (SCA­DA) sys­tems, and util­i­ty da­ta cen­ters; Cy­ber­se­cu­ri­ty en­gi­neers; cy­ber­se­cu­ri­ty risk man­age­ment and back-up dtat tech­nol­o­gy; (D) veg­e­ta­tion man­age­ment crews and traf­fic work­ers who sup­port; and (E) en­vi­ron­men­tal re­me­di­a­tion/mon­i­tor­ing tech­ni­cians, in­stru­men­ta­tion, pro­tec­tion, and con­trol tech­ni­cians; (ii) pe­tro­le­um in­dus­tries such as- (A) pe­tro­le­um sta­tions and con­ve­nience marts at­tached there­to; (B) pe­tro­le­um prod­uct stor­age, pipeline, ma­rine trans­port, ter­mi­nals, road trans­port; (C) crude oil stor­age fa­cil­i­ties, pipeline, and ma­rine trans­port; (D) pe­tro­le­um re­fin­ery fa­cil­i­ties; (E) pe­tro­le­um se­cu­ri­ty op­er­a­tions cen­ter em­ploy­ees and work­ers who sup­port emer­gency re­sponse ser­vices; (F) pe­tro­le­um op­er­a­tions con­trol rooms or cen­ters; (G) pe­tro­le­um drilling, ex­trac­tion, pro­duc­tion, pro­cess­ing, re­fin­ing, ter­mi­nal op­er­a­tions, trans­port­ing, and re­tail for use as end-use fu­els or feed­stocks for chem­i­cal man­u­fac­tur­ing; (H) com­pa­nies that pro­vide ser­vices to oil and gas ser­vices; and (I) on­shore and off­shore op­er­a­tions for main­te­nance and emer­gency re­sponse; and (iii) those work­ing in the nat­ur­al gas, propane and petro­chem­i­cal in­dus­tries in­clud­ing for- (A) nat­ur­al gas trans­mis­sion and dis­tri­b­u­tion pipelines, in­clud­ing com­pres­sor sta­tions; (B) un­der­ground stor­age of nat­ur­al gas; (C) nat­ur­al gas pro­cess­ing plants, and those that deal with nat­ur­al gas liq­uids; (D) Liq­ue­fied Nat­ur­al Gas (LNG) fa­cil­i­ties; (E) nat­ur­al gas se­cu­ri­ty op­er­a­tions cen­ter, nat­ur­al gas op­er­a­tions dis­patch and con­trol rooms or cen­ters nat­ur­al gas emer­gency re­sponse and cus­tomer emer­gen­cies, in­clud­ing nat­ur­al gas leak calls; (F) drilling, pro­duc­tion, pro­cess­ing, re­fin­ing, and trans­port­ing nat­ur­al gas for use as en­duse fu­els, feed­stocks for chem­i­cal man­u­fac­tur­ing, petro­chem­i­cal prod­ucts or use in elec­tric­i­ty gen­er­a­tion; (G) propane gas dis­patch and con­trol rooms and emer­gency re­sponse and cus­tomer emer­gen­cies, in­clud­ing propane leak calls; (H) propane gas ser­vice main­te­nance and restora­tion, in­clud­ing call cen­ters; (I) pro­cess­ing, re­fin­ing, and trans­port­ing nat­ur­al liq­uids, in­clud­ing propane gas, for use as end-use fu­els or feed­stocks for chem­i­cal man­u­fac­tur­ing; and (J) propane gas stor­age, trans­mis­sion, and dis­tri­b­u­tion cen­ters;

(ac) crit­i­cal man­u­fac­tur­ing such as work­ers nec­es­sary for the man­u­fac­tur­ing of ma­te­ri­als and prod­ucts need­ed for med­ical sup­ply chains, trans­porta­tion, en­er­gy, com­mu­ni­ca­tions, food, bev­er­age and agri­cul­ture, chem­i­cal man­u­fac­tur­ing, the op­er­a­tion of dams, wa­ter and waste­water treat­ment, emer­gency ser­vices, law en­force­ment and de­fence ser­vices;

(ad) chem­i­cal ser­vices such as- (i) work­ers sup­port­ing the chem­i­cal and in­dus­tri­al gas sup­ply chains, in­clud­ing work­ers at chem­i­cal man­u­fac­tur­ing plants, work­ers in lab­o­ra­to­ries, work­ers at dis­tri­b­u­tion fa­cil­i­ties, work­ers who trans­port ba­sic raw chem­i­cal ma­te­ri­als to the pro­duc­ers of in­dus­tri­al and con­sumer goods, in­clud­ing hand san­i­tiz­ers, food, bev­er­age and food and bev­er­age ad­di­tives, phar­ma­ceu­ti­cals, tex­tiles, and pa­per prod­ucts; (ii) work­ers sup­port­ing the safe trans­porta­tion of chem­i­cals, in­clud­ing those sup­port­ing tank truck clean­ing fa­cil­i­ties and work­ers who man­u­fac­ture pack­ag­ing items; (iii) work­ers sup­port­ing the pro­duc­tion of pro­tec­tive clean­ing and med­ical so­lu­tions, per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment, and pack­ag­ing that pre­vents the con­t­a­m­i­na­tion of food, wa­ter, med­i­cine, among oth­ers es­sen­tial prod­ucts; (iv) work­ers sup­port­ing the op­er­a­tion and main­te­nance of fa­cil­i­ties, par­tic­u­lar­ly those with high risk chem­i­cals or sites that can­not be shut down, whose work can­not be done re­mote­ly and re­quires the pres­ence of high­ly trained per­son­nel to en­sure safe op­er­a­tions, in­clud­ing plant con­tract work­ers who pro­vide in­spec­tions; and (v) work­ers who sup­port the pro­duc­tion and trans­porta­tion of chlo­rine and al­ka­li man­u­fac­tur­ing, sin­gle-use plas­tics, and pack­ag­ing that pre­vents the con­t­a­m­i­na­tion or sup­ports the con­tin­ued man­u­fac­ture of food, wa­ter, med­i­cine, and oth­er es­sen­tial prod­ucts, in­clud­ing glass con­tain­er man­u­fac­tur­ing;

(ae) ho­tels, guest hous­es or econo-lodges;

(af) the seis­mic re­search unit of the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies;

(ag) con­struc­tion work­ers and ser­vices en­gaged in the con­struc­tion of health care fa­cil­i­ties and con­struc­tion work­ers work­ing on the Curepe in­ter­change;

(ah) work­ers who are nec­es­sary to keep fur­naces and kilns op­er­at­ing safe­ly in man­u­fac­tur­ing op­er­a­tions that are not cap­tured as es­sen­tial op­er­a­tion in this sub­reg­u­la­tion but who are need­ed to keep these fur­naces and kilns op­er­at­ing for safe­ty rea­sons; and

(ai) any trade, pro­fes­sion, busi­ness or ser­vice, ac­tiv­i­ty or pub­lic gath­er­ing, au­tho­rised to be car­ried on by the Min­is­ter. (3) Sub­sec­tion (2) shall on­ly ap­ply to those per­sons who are es­sen­tial to the op­er­a­tions of the iden­ti­fied cat­e­gories and can­not prac­ti­cal­ly work from home.

Breach of Reg­u­la­tions

4. A per­son who breach­es these Reg­u­la­tions com­mits an of­fence and is li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of fifty thou­sand dol­lars and im­pris­on­ment for a term of six months. Du­ra­tion

5. These Reg­u­la­tions shall have ef­fect from 30th March, 2020 to 15th April, 2020. Dat­ed this 27th day of March, 2020 T.Deyals­ingh Min­is­ter of Health