The Ministry of Health has released the Public Health Ordinance Ch. 12 No. 4 made by the Minister under section 105 of the Public Health Ordinance and the full list of Essential Services:
These regulations shall have effect from 30 March 2020 to 15 April 2020 unless revoked earlier.
1. These Regulations may be cited as the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 4) Regulations, 2020. Public transport restriction
2. A person who provides public transport in a motor vehicle shall only carry in such motor vehicle half the number of passengers for which it is licenced to carry. Public gatherings
3.(1) For the period set out in regulation
4, persons shall not – (a) be at any work place unless specified in subregulation (2) and shall where possible work from home; or (b) gather in any public place, where the persons therein exceed ten persons at a time and shall be associated with those service specified in subregulation (2).
(2) Subject to subregulation (3), subregulation (1) does not include –
(a) operation of the judiciary the Magistrate’s and Supreme Courts of Judicature, the Industrial Court and the Environmental Commission, the Equal Opportunities Tribunal, Tax Appeal Board;
(b) legal services;
(c) sittings of the Houses of Parliament and meetings of the Cabinet, or any committees thereof;
(d) sittings of the Tobago House of Assembly and meetings of the Assembly or any committees thereof;
(e) operations of the Diplomatic Corps;
(f) primary emergency services- (i) State and Private Emergency Ambulance Services and all emergency call centres; (ii) the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force; (iii) Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services; (iv) Immigration Services; and (v) the Strategic Services Agency;
(g) basic essential services, including, janitorial and maintenance services concerning the provision of – (i) health; (ii) hospital; (ii) water; (iii) electricity (iv) fire; (iv) sanitation; (v) civil aviation; and (vi) telecommunications;
(h) workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations including – (i) water and sewer main breaks; (ii) fleet maintenance personnel; (iii) traffic signal maintenance; and (iv) other emergent issues;
(i) health services such as – (i) District Medical Health Officers, Medical Social Workers; (ii) public and private hospitals, laboratories, infirmaries, nursing homes and hospices, funeral homes, crematoria and burial grounds; (iii) workers and services in support of hospitals, pharmacies; and (iv) workers who supply medical supplies to hospitals and pharmacies including sanitary and hygiene products; (v) the urgent provison of dental, optometric, opthalmologic, physical therapy, occupational therapy,
(j) essential janitorial and maintenance services for private condominium or town house residential homes and public and private facilities;
(k) prisons, Rehabilitation Centres, Immigration Detention Centres or other places of detention;
(l) Children’s Homes, Community Residences and Rehabilitation Chap. 79:09 Chap. 81:03 Centres, places for the care of the differently abled, socially displaced, the elderly and geriatric homes and persons providing care at private residences;
(m)Private Security Firms and Estate Constables, Special Reserve Police;
(m) social workers, workers who provide social welfare support and non-governmental organisations that work with the socially disadvantaged and vulnerable;
(n) Care givers to the elderly and those that require care for a medical reason;
(o) support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste and hazardous waste;
(p) workers providing services at hardwares including electrical and plumbing establishments;
(q) financial and insurance services such as- (i) banking business and business of a financial nature, as defined in the Financial Institutions Act and non-banks, the Unit Trust Corporation and the National Insurance Board; (ii) non-banks and remittance facilities; (iii) credit unions under the Cooperative Societies Act; (iv) workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing insurance and financial transactions and services (e.g., information technology, payment, clearing, and settlement, wholesale funding, insurance services, capital markets activities); (v) workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments (e.g., armored cash carriers); and (vi) workers who support financial operations, such as those staffing data, technology and security operations centers;
live-in domestic workers only and service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators;
(r) retail services, such as discount stores, markets, supermarkets, fruit stalls or shops, vegetable stalls or shops, bakeries, pharmacies and “parlours”, for the provision of food, medicine or other necessities of life;
(s) wholesale stores for the provision of food, medicine or other necessities of life;
(t) Ministries and Municipal Corporations;
(u) Inland Revenue Division, the Treasury Division, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago and the Customs and Excise Division;
(v) manufacture, transportation and logistics services- (i) employees of firms manufacturing refrigeration systems and products including those providing services that enable logistics operations, including cooling, storing, packaging, and distributing products for wholesale or retail sale or use; (ii) maritime transportation workers, port workers, mariners, equipment operators; (iii) truck drivers who haul hazardous and waste materials to support critical infrastructure, capabilities, functions, and services; (iv) automotive repair and maintenance facilities only to provide direct support to identified essential services in this subregulation; (v) manufactures and distributors of food, beverages and pharmaceuticals, including the packaging and bottling of these items; (vi) postal and shipping workers, including private companies; (vii) employees who repair and maintain aircraft, marine vessels, and the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers; (viii) air transportation employees, including air traffic controllers, ramp personnel, aviation security, and aviation management; (ix) workers who support the maintenance and operation of cargo by air transportation, including flight crews, maintenance, airport operations, and other on- and off- airport facilities workers; (x) services connected with the loading and unloading and repair of ships and with the storage and delivery of goods at, or from, ports, docks, wharves, storage facilities and warehouses operated in connection with ports, docks or wharves; and (xi) subject to section 2, the provision of public transportation by water-taxi, ferry, motor vehicle, bus, including buses operated by the Public Transport Services Corporation;
(w)workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail that sells food and beverage products;
(x) workers supporting newpapers and media houses;
(y) services relating to food, beverage and agriculture, fisheries such as- (i) take-away and delivery food service operations but does not include in-dining facilities; and (ii) food and beverage manufacturer employees and their supplier employees— (A) including those employed in food processing facilities; (B) at livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities at pet and animal feed processing facilities; (C) at human food facilities producing by-products for animal food and beverage production facilities; (D) at the production of food packaging; (E) including farm workers who are employed in animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, and distribution; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs, truck delivery and transport, farm and fishery labour needed to produce our food supply domestically; (F) workers who must look after and feed animals at zoos; (G) fishermen; (H) farm workers and support service workers to include those who field crops, commodity inspection, storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs; (I) employees and firms supporting food, feed, and beverage distribution, including warehouse workers, vendor managed inventory control managers; (J) workers supporting the sanitation of all food manufacturing processes and operations from wholesale to retail; (K) workers in food testing labs in private industries and in institutions of higher education; (L) workers essential for assistance programs and government payments, employees of companies engaged in the production of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the water treatment and sanitizing industry and the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids; (M) animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health, manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed, and bedding, etc., transportation of live animals, animal medical materials, transportation of deceased animals for disposal, raising of animals for food, animal production operations, slaughter and packing plants and associated regulatory and government workforce; (N) employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary for food, agricultural production and distribution; and (O) workers engaged in the manufacture of alcoholic products and non-alcoholic beverages; (P) workers engaged in the supply of fruit, vegetables, meat and fish to supermarkets, shops, parlours, fruit shops or stalls, vegetable shops or stalls and establishments where prepared food is sold; and (Q) workers engaged in the supply of marketable commodities to supermarkets, shops, parlours, fruit stalls and shops or stalls and shops and establishment where prepared food is sold.
(z) workers engaged in the production, manufacture and supply of medical supplies and equipment and the servicing and repair of medical equipment;
(aa) workers for wholesale suppliers for groceries, supermarkets, parlours and similar shops;
(ab) energy services including- (i) those in the electricity industry such as- (A) workers who maintain, ensure, or restore the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, including call centers, utility workers, reliability engineers and fleet maintenance technicians; (B) workers at generation, transmission, and electric facilities; (C) IT and OT technology staff for EMS (Energy Management Systems) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and utility data centers; Cybersecurity engineers; cybersecurity risk management and back-up dtat technology; (D) vegetation management crews and traffic workers who support; and (E) environmental remediation/monitoring technicians, instrumentation, protection, and control technicians; (ii) petroleum industries such as- (A) petroleum stations and convenience marts attached thereto; (B) petroleum product storage, pipeline, marine transport, terminals, road transport; (C) crude oil storage facilities, pipeline, and marine transport; (D) petroleum refinery facilities; (E) petroleum security operations center employees and workers who support emergency response services; (F) petroleum operations control rooms or centers; (G) petroleum drilling, extraction, production, processing, refining, terminal operations, transporting, and retail for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing; (H) companies that provide services to oil and gas services; and (I) onshore and offshore operations for maintenance and emergency response; and (iii) those working in the natural gas, propane and petrochemical industries including for- (A) natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations; (B) underground storage of natural gas; (C) natural gas processing plants, and those that deal with natural gas liquids; (D) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities; (E) natural gas security operations center, natural gas operations dispatch and control rooms or centers natural gas emergency response and customer emergencies, including natural gas leak calls; (F) drilling, production, processing, refining, and transporting natural gas for use as enduse fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, petrochemical products or use in electricity generation; (G) propane gas dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including propane leak calls; (H) propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centers; (I) processing, refining, and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing; and (J) propane gas storage, transmission, and distribution centers;
(ac) critical manufacturing such as workers necessary for the manufacturing of materials and products needed for medical supply chains, transportation, energy, communications, food, beverage and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, the operation of dams, water and wastewater treatment, emergency services, law enforcement and defence services;
(ad) chemical services such as- (i) workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods, including hand sanitizers, food, beverage and food and beverage additives, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper products; (ii) workers supporting the safe transportation of chemicals, including those supporting tank truck cleaning facilities and workers who manufacture packaging items; (iii) workers supporting the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment, and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine, among others essential products; (iv) workers supporting the operation and maintenance of facilities, particularly those with high risk chemicals or sites that cannot be shut down, whose work cannot be done remotely and requires the presence of highly trained personnel to ensure safe operations, including plant contract workers who provide inspections; and (v) workers who support the production and transportation of chlorine and alkali manufacturing, single-use plastics, and packaging that prevents the contamination or supports the continued manufacture of food, water, medicine, and other essential products, including glass container manufacturing;
(ae) hotels, guest houses or econo-lodges;
(af) the seismic research unit of the University of the West Indies;
(ag) construction workers and services engaged in the construction of health care facilities and construction workers working on the Curepe interchange;
(ah) workers who are necessary to keep furnaces and kilns operating safely in manufacturing operations that are not captured as essential operation in this subregulation but who are needed to keep these furnaces and kilns operating for safety reasons; and
(ai) any trade, profession, business or service, activity or public gathering, authorised to be carried on by the Minister. (3) Subsection (2) shall only apply to those persons who are essential to the operations of the identified categories and cannot practically work from home.
Breach of Regulations
4. A person who breaches these Regulations commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of fifty thousand dollars and imprisonment for a term of six months. Duration
5. These Regulations shall have effect from 30th March, 2020 to 15th April, 2020. Dated this 27th day of March, 2020 T.Deyalsingh Minister of Health