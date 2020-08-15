The re­cent in­tense six weeks of vir­tu­al elec­tion cam­paign­ing by the coun­try’s two main po­lit­i­cal par­ties, the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC) and the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM), in­volved mil­lions of dol­lars worth of tele­vi­sion, ra­dio, news­pa­pers and so­cial me­dia ad­ver­tise­ments. Huge sums were al­so spent on pro­duc­tion and dis­tri­b­u­tion of man­i­festos, sound sys­tems, bill­boards, jer­seys, fly­ers, mu­sic trucks and oth­er cam­paign para­pher­na­lia. Adding to the costs were give­aways of cash, house­hold ap­pli­ances, beds, mat­tress­es and liv­ing room sets, all to win votes.

This lev­el of ex­pen­di­ture went well be­yond the $50,000 lim­it stip­u­lat­ed in the Rep­re­sen­ta­tion of the Peo­ple Act, the law that re­mains in ef­fect as promised cam­paign fi­nance leg­is­la­tion is still to be in­tro­duced.

The PNM had promised in their 2016 man­i­festo to draft, en­act and im­ple­ment ap­pro­pri­ate cam­paign fi­nance leg­is­la­tion but failed to de­liv­er. Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley pre­sent­ed leg­is­la­tion in Par­lia­ment in May but it had not even been de­bat­ed when Par­lia­ment was dis­solved in Ju­ly. In­stead, the bill was re­ferred to a Joint Se­lect Com­mit­tee for con­sid­er­a­tion.

One of its key pro­vi­sions is that elec­tion do­na­tions of more than $50,000 be pub­licly dis­closed and the donors iden­ti­fied. In in­stances where a per­son, com­pa­ny or en­ti­ty con­tributes to a reg­is­tered po­lit­i­cal par­ty or can­di­date more than $50,000, and, with­in two years be­fore had en­tered in­to a Gov­ern­ment con­tract worth more $2 mil­lion, the sum shall be de­clared to the EBC with­in 14 days af­ter con­tribut­ing.

There are al­so claus­es cov­er­ing state fund­ing for po­lit­i­cal par­ties be en­ti­tled to state fund­ing.

Com­ment­ing on the cam­paign strate­gies of the two main par­ties, po­lit­i­cal an­a­lyst Mar­lene George Mitchell said the UNC went too far with their un­ap­peal­ing ad­ver­tise­ments and that led to their de­feat at the polls. She said the PNM’s open­ing of new fa­cil­i­ties, road paving and oth­er in­fra­struc­tur­al works did not work in their favour as vot­ers con­sid­ered these to be “po­lit­i­cal mar­ket­ing” and “not the gov­ern­ment at work.”

Mitchell, who lec­tures pub­lic sec­tor man­age­ment at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies and pol­i­tics at ROYTEC, es­ti­mat­ed that the two par­ties spent more $100 mil­lion in ad­ver­tis­ing alone.

“What we are not cap­tur­ing in those fig­ures is the para­pher­na­lia that was giv­en out which is al­so very cost­ly,” she said.

The UNC in­vest­ed in more full-page ad­ver­tise­ments in the dai­ly news­pa­pers, while the PNM mo­nop­o­lised the tele­vi­sion sta­tions to get their mes­sage across, she said.

David Ab­du­lah, po­lit­i­cal leader of the Move­ment for So­cial Jus­tice (MSJ), said the par­ty, which field­ed five can­di­dates, had a tight cam­paign bud­get.

“We worked with a shoe­string bud­get. Some peo­ple made small con­tri­bu­tions, we had to cut and con­trive to make our fi­nances work. That was part of the chal­lenge we faced,” he said

Ab­du­lah said MSJU can­di­dates did not ex­ceed the $50,000 spend­ing lim­it.

He said: “It was a case of who had more corn would feed more fowl. The two tra­di­tion­al par­ties have big fi­nanciers and those fi­nanciers would ex­pect when the par­ty wins they get large con­tracts.”

Ab­du­lah said it was wrong for the Gov­ern­ment to high­light its per­for­mance in the height of an elec­tion. He de­scribed that as “un­eth­i­cal po­lit­i­cal be­hav­iour that ought not to be done.”

The po­lit­i­cal leader of the New Na­tion­al Vi­sion Fuad Abu Bakr de­scribed the $50,000 spend­ing lim­it for can­di­dates as “ab­surd.” He said it was dif­fi­cult for his par­ty to stay with­in that lim­it.

“We had to cre­ative­ly by­pass the rules by us­ing oth­er sup­port groups to pay for cer­tain things, to by­pass the leg­is­la­tion so to speak. We may have spent more than the $50,000, so you could imag­ine the kind of mon­ey be­ing spent over­all. The rule it­self of $50,000 is ridicu­lous and woe­ful. No­body spends that small amount of mon­ey in an elec­tion,” he said.

Abu Bakr said it cost the par­ty $11,500 for a 30-sec­ond ra­dio ad­ver­tise­ment aired six times a day over two weeks. Rental of a mu­sic truck for ten days cost an­oth­er $35,000.

How­ev­er, when he com­pared this year’s elec­tion bill for his six can­di­dates to what the par­ty spent in 2015, it was far less this time around.

“There is no free and fair elec­tions. Elec­tions are at a high cost. I don’t know where they got that kind of mon­ey from. I don’t know how they are go­ing to pay back that kind of mon­ey,” he said.

Jack Warn­er, who con­test­ed the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat on an In­de­pen­dent Lib­er­al Par­ty (ILP) tick­et, is still cal­cu­lat­ing what was spent on his cam­paign but said he was stingy with his spend­ing.

Leader of Na­tion­al Coali­tion for Trans­for­ma­tion Nali­ni Di­al said she spent $9,000 on fly­ers, rental of a PA sys­tem and car, a few jer­seys and a ban­ner but that was $6,000 more for the last elec­tion she con­test­ed. Di­al said she could not have com­pet­ed with PNM’s Pen­ne­lope Beck­les- Robin­son.

“Sure­ly mil­lions of dol­lars went in­to this elec­tion cam­paign by the UNC and PNM. It was ev­i­dent with the count­less life-size bill­boards, ban­ners, flags and fly­ers on dis­play every­where and mu­sic trucks that were hired. Not for­get­ting the jer­seys and para­pher­na­lia that were dis­trib­uted to sup­port­ers. I hon­est­ly feel this mon­ey would have been put to bet­ter use like help­ing im­pov­er­ished fam­i­lies,” she said.

For­mer Peo­ple’s Em­pow­er­ment Par­ty (PEP) leader Phillip Alexan­der said his par­ty stuck to a mod­est bud­get which they could ac­count for. If each of PEP’s 28 can­di­dates had put $50,000 to­wards their cam­paign, col­lec­tive­ly they would have spent $1.4 mil­lion. He felt can­di­dates who spent be­yond the stip­u­lat­ed sum should be dis­qual­i­fied.

“You are go­ing to tell me that we are go­ing to elect peo­ple to sit in Par­lia­ment and re­ward them for break­ing the law? Where did the mon­ey come from? We are talk­ing about mil­lions of dol­lars here,” he said.

• Con­tin­ues on Page 9

Alexan­der said one PNM can­di­date rent­ed a fleet of mu­sic trucks for the par­ty’s fi­nal mo­tor­cade last Sat­ur­day and a va­ri­ety of para­pher­na­lia was hand­ed out to sup­port­ers.

He said: “What we need is cam­paign fi­nance en­force­ment.”

Alexan­der re­signed as head of the PEP on Mon­day af­ter the par­ty was un­suc­cess­ful at the polls. New­ly ap­point­ed leader Fe­li­cia Hold­er said the par­ty host­ed fundrais­ing events and col­lect­ed small do­na­tions for their cam­paign as they had “no deep pock­ets nor fi­nanciers.”

Po­lit­i­cal ad­ver­tis­ing

Fol­low­ing the 2015 gen­er­al elec­tion, the Ad­ver­tis­ing Agen­cies As­so­ci­a­tion (AAA) es­ti­mat­ed the ad­ver­tis­ing ex­pen­di­ture of po­lit­i­cal par­ties at $157 mil­lion. This was re­vealed by Lor­raine Ros­tant who was pres­i­dent of the AAA at the time.

Of this fig­ure, $112 mil­lion was spent by the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress/Peo­ple’s Part­ner­ship. Ros­tant said that price tag did not in­clude pay­ments made to­wards so­cial me­dia, po­lit­i­cal meet­ings, bill­boards, jer­seys, fly­ers, give­aways and tele­mar­ket­ing.

Cur­rent AAA pres­i­dent Tony In­gle­field could not say how much was spend in the re­cent cam­paign as the bill was still be­ing count­ed.

Chief Elec­tion Of­fi­cer Fern Nar­cis-Scope said while the law gov­erns in­di­vid­ual can­di­dates’ ex­pen­di­ture “it does not reg­u­late po­lit­i­cal par­ty ex­pen­di­ture.” For this rea­son, the EBC has called for cam­paign fi­nance re­form to reg­u­late the spend­ing of all ac­tors in the elec­toral sys­tem.

Nar­cis-Scope said when can­di­dates sub­mit their ex­pens­es to the EBC 48 days af­ter an elec­tion it al­ways falls with­in the lim­it of what the law al­lows.

“When the last ad­min­is­tra­tion laid amend­ments to our leg­is­la­tion we were so ex­cit­ed be­cause one of the things in there is cam­paign fi­nance re­form and reg­is­tra­tion of po­lit­i­cal par­ties, some­thing which this or­gan­i­sa­tion has been ag­i­tat­ing for many years. We were ea­ger for the re­form to take place so democ­ra­cy in its fullest con­text could be ex­pe­ri­enced,” she said.

UNC PRO Ani­ta Haynes said from a pre­lim­i­nary analy­sis the PNM spent far more on ad­ver­tis­ing than the main op­po­si­tion par­ty. “We have not gone in-depth with that just yet. Those things I think we ought to dis­cuss as a na­tion go­ing for­ward. We al­so have to as­sess how state re­sources were used in the fa­cil­i­ta­tion of a cam­paign.” she said.

Haynes in­sist­ed that none of the 39 UNC can­di­dates ex­ceed­ed their ex­pen­di­ture.

Her PNM coun­ter­part Lau­rel Leza­ma-Lee Sing said some can­di­dates stayed be­low the $50,000 lim­it be­cause the par­ty ran a vir­tu­al cam­paign which did not re­quire huge amounts of mon­ey. She rub­bished Haynes’ claims that the PNM used state funds for its cam­paign.

“The Op­po­si­tion is wild and lu­di­crous, as usu­al, be­cause at this point, they are grasp­ing at straws,” she said, al­though she could not say how much the PNM spent on cam­paign­ing this year.

Asked if the par­ty’s spend­ing had in­creased its elec­tion bud­get com­pared to 2015, Leza­ma-Lee Sing said: “I am al­most cer­tain it might have been re­duced be­cause of the type of cam­paign we had to run. But I do know that the $112 mil­lion the PP spent in 2015—the PNM is nowhere near that at all. What we had to give the peo­ple was love and a promise of good gov­er­nance.”