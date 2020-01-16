A 19-year-old man died after being shot several times in Malabar on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was identified as Kedel Esdelle of Bellbird Avenue, Malabar.
According to police reports, at about 5.40 pm residents of Mahogany Drive, Malabar heard several gunshots.
Upon checking they discovered Esdelle’s body along the roadway. He was shot multiple times about the body.
He was taken to the Arima District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said 17 spent shells were found on the scene.