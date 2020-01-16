A 19-year-old man died af­ter be­ing shot sev­er­al times in Mal­abar on Wednes­day af­ter­noon.

The vic­tim was iden­ti­fied as Kedel Es­delle of Bell­bird Av­enue, Mal­abar.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, at about 5.40 pm res­i­dents of Ma­hogany Dri­ve, Mal­abar heard sev­er­al gun­shots.

Up­on check­ing they dis­cov­ered Es­delle’s body along the road­way. He was shot mul­ti­ple times about the body.

He was tak­en to the Ari­ma Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty where he was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

Po­lice said 17 spent shells were found on the scene.