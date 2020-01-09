carisa.lee@cnc3.co.tt

Pan Trin­ba­go is lob­by­ing to change the name of the Panora­ma North Park to Pan City. Ac­cord­ing to Pres­i­dent Bev­er­ley Ram­sey-Moore the year-old venue does not rep­re­sent what pan-go­ers go to Panora­ma to ex­pe­ri­ence.

“We are say­ing that the name North Park is a curse word for the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go,” she said.

At a press con­fer­ence yes­ter­day, the Pan Trin­ba­go Pres­i­dent said in­ter­est groups had ex­pressed dis­sat­is­fac­tion with North Park. She said those that gave pos­i­tive re­spons­es were the ones that got in­side the grounds. She al­so that the venue was not prof­itable.

“They were spread out and peo­ple com­plained,” Ram­sey-Moore said.

She said Pan City would re­sem­ble the North Stand as Panora­ma should be a place where pan-lovers go to con­nect.

“Pan is about the peo­ple,” she said. “It has to be in­ti­mate.”

But not every stake­hold­er is on board with the Pan City plan. Ram­sey-Moore said the NCC chair­man Win­ston ‘Gyp­sy’ Pe­ters isn’t. She, how­ev­er, couldn’t give a com­ment on the view of CEO Col­in Lu­cas about the change.

“My col­leagues on the board will ex­pect the chair­man are re­cep­tive to Pan City. We have been work­ing with him to­wards Pan City,” she said.

Con­tact­ed for com­ment on the is­sues raised by Ram­sey-Moore, Pe­ters said: “I will not be re­spond­ing to that. I will not give life to her com­ments,” he con­tin­ued.

But his re­sponse at a meet­ing on the mat­ter was what prompt­ed Ram­sey-Moore to hold a press con­fer­ence. She said she is will­ing to com­pro­mise but will not ac­cept the man­ner in which Pe­ters spoke to her.

“When it comes to ar­ro­gance I am not an easy woman to deal with,” she said.

“Pan Trin­ba­go is a pow­er­ful or­gan­i­sa­tion a so­cial force and must not be tak­en for grant­ed by any­one, we will stand firm­ly. This is not a Pres­i­dent that he could in­tim­i­date.”

Ram­sey-Moore said she even com­plained to the Min­is­ter of Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment, Cul­ture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly about Pe­ters.

She said her dis­agree­ment with Pe­ters is not just about North Park but it is the most press­ing mat­ter.