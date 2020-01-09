carisa.lee@cnc3.co.tt
Pan Trinbago is lobbying to change the name of the Panorama North Park to Pan City. According to President Beverley Ramsey-Moore the year-old venue does not represent what pan-goers go to Panorama to experience.
“We are saying that the name North Park is a curse word for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.
At a press conference yesterday, the Pan Trinbago President said interest groups had expressed dissatisfaction with North Park. She said those that gave positive responses were the ones that got inside the grounds. She also that the venue was not profitable.
“They were spread out and people complained,” Ramsey-Moore said.
She said Pan City would resemble the North Stand as Panorama should be a place where pan-lovers go to connect.
“Pan is about the people,” she said. “It has to be intimate.”
But not every stakeholder is on board with the Pan City plan. Ramsey-Moore said the NCC chairman Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters isn’t. She, however, couldn’t give a comment on the view of CEO Colin Lucas about the change.
“My colleagues on the board will expect the chairman are receptive to Pan City. We have been working with him towards Pan City,” she said.
Contacted for comment on the issues raised by Ramsey-Moore, Peters said: “I will not be responding to that. I will not give life to her comments,” he continued.
But his response at a meeting on the matter was what prompted Ramsey-Moore to hold a press conference. She said she is willing to compromise but will not accept the manner in which Peters spoke to her.
“When it comes to arrogance I am not an easy woman to deal with,” she said.
“Pan Trinbago is a powerful organisation a social force and must not be taken for granted by anyone, we will stand firmly. This is not a President that he could intimidate.”
Ramsey-Moore said she even complained to the Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly about Peters.
She said her disagreement with Peters is not just about North Park but it is the most pressing matter.