A se­ri­ous ac­ci­dent on the Mos­qui­to Creek this morn­ing, has left a man and his son in­jured.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, at around 7:15 am, a car col­lid­ed with a truck along the road­way.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that both vic­tims were tak­en to hos­pi­tal.

It is be­lieved that the dri­ver of the car fell asleep at the wheel.

The ac­ci­dent is said to have caused a ma­jor traf­fic build-up.

And we will up­date this de­vel­op­ing sto­ry as de­tails come to hand.