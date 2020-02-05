More than eight months since a National Security helicopter crashed in Windy Hill Arouca, a report about the incident still has not been released from the Civil Aviation Authority to National Helicopters Service Limited.
This was revealed by Chairman of the company Larry McIntosh before a Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee meeting on Monday after he was asked by committee chairman Wade Mark about the crash.
"Any specific or details relating to that incident, we are constrained by regulations because the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority who have been doing the investigation have not yet released a report on that, and therefore we cannot say or do anything that would appear to prejudice what their findings may turn out to be," said McIntosh.
On May 15 last year, a National Security Helicopter crashed in a forested area in Arouca while assisting in a search for prison escapees. All occupants on board the aircraft were unhurt.
In response to a follow-up inquiry from Wade Mark concerning salvaging of the aircraft through repairs, General Manager of Captain Nathaniel Nothnagel also revealed that attempting to repair the crashed helicopter, which was leased and not owned by NHSL, was impractical.
'The cost of repair would exceed the market value of the helicopter at this time, so no repairs are not contemplating. The company is in the process of sourcing a replacement aircraft" said Nothnagel.
The committee was also told that several grounded national security helicopters had not yet been officially transferred to the NHSL, but had been under preservation by the company.
Nothnagel said while the helicopters were not presently able to fly, they could be made ready if need be.
Earlier in the Committee hearing, chairman Larry McIntosh confirmed the company had struggled to be profitable, as the majority of its services were linked to medivac services, disaster assistance and transportation to offshore rigs of oil and gas companies.
McIntosh said the company however suffered during the downturn in the energy sector and also faced immense competition from foreign companies that provided similar services.
Nothnagel explained in some cases they were at a disadvantage to other helicopters services present in the country, namely Petroleum Helicopters and Bristow Helicopters who were capable of providing larger helicopters within a shorter timeframe to these companies.
McIntosh said the company, however, had expanded its services to Guyana and had been seeking to extend its reach to Suriname in the future.