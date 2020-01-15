She was just eleven years old when she pro­duced her first song, it was a re­make of Jen­nifer Hud­son’s “If This Isn’t Love.”

To­day she has worked with some of the biggest names in the lo­cal so­ca and dance­hall in­dus­try.

Ver­nice Her­reira, 20, start­ed off do­ing cov­ers on YouTube in 2011 but felt like there was some­thing miss­ing in her sound, so she start­ed to pro­duce.

“I felt like it had noth­ing that stood out to me, that would be my style,” Her­reira said.

“I want­ed to cre­ate some­thing unique,” she con­tin­ued.

With no of­fi­cial train­ing and not the best equip­ment Her­reira spent sev­er­al sleep­less nights learn­ing the art of pro­duc­ing by watch­ing YouTube videos.

“My moth­er used to say oh gosh girl go and sleep,” she said

“I learned from the Uni­ver­si­ty of YouTube. You can go on YouTube and search any­thing these days, I took ad­van­tage of that,” she con­tin­ued.

Her­reira us­es the stage name Tri­ni Ba­by and first hopped on the so­ca pro­duc­ing train in 2017 when she co-pro­duced a song ti­tled “Sin­gle Again” for an up­com­ing so­ca artiste called Lin­coln. Two years lat­er she worked with three-time So­ca Monarch win­ner Neil Iw­er George.

“I ac­tu­al­ly co-pro­duced on ‘Go’ that was for his 2019 Road March con­tend­ing track,” Her­reira said.

But it was the mo­ment Na­dia Bat­son con­tact­ed her that left her speech­less.

“I re­al­ly didn’t un­der­stand, I was like wow,” Her­reira said.

“That was re­al­ly amaz­ing,” she added.

Her­reira worked with Bat­son on her 2019 hit, “So Long,” and wrote a song called “Shake Down” with her.

Since then the young pro­duc­er has worked on songs ei­ther as a pro­duc­er or a back­ground vo­cal­ist for sev­er­al big so­ca artistes like Machel Mon­tano, Bun­ji Gar­lin, Shal Mar­shall and Lyrikal to name a few. Her vo­cals can be heard on Shal Mar­shall’s “Par­ty we love” and Machel Mon­tano’s “Brace up.”

“My life has changed dras­ti­cal­ly, it’s like peo­ple don’t even doubt me any­more,” she said.

The young tal­ent said what sep­a­rates her from the rest is the ec­cen­tric­i­ties of her sound, much like her all-time favourite pro­duc­er, Tim­ba­land.

“I put weird pat­terns in my beats, I grab things from dif­fer­ent cul­tures,” she said.

“I al­so look up to Pre­ci­sion Pro­duc­tions. They have one of the best sounds in the Caribbean,” she con­tin­ued.

This year the 20-year-old worked on Na­dia Bat­son’s “Kiss” and Ravi B’s “Head Shot” along with sev­er­al oth­er so­ca songs, some yet to be re­leased.

“The re­al thing is to stay de­ter­mined. If you love it make your sac­ri­fices,” she said.

She even made her own 2020 groovy so­ca con­tri­bu­tion with a song called “White Oak & Chas­er” and ac­cord­ing to her the vibe and the con­nec­tiv­i­ty are what make the ide­al groovy so­ca song.

For pow­er, the mu­si­cal cre­ator wants en­er­gy and good lyrics.

“White Oak & Chas­er” is on the rid­dim pro­duced by Her­reira called the Mon­trose Rid­dim and was ded­i­cat­ed to her friend Chris­t­ian “Mon­ty” Mon­trose who died last year.

“He is one of the best peo­ple I have ever met,” she ex­pressed.

But Mon­trose was not the on­ly per­son Her­reira lost since she start­ed pur­su­ing mu­sic. Back in 2013, she lost her broth­er, the per­son she said in­tro­duced her to mu­sic.

“He le­git shoved me in­to the mu­sic scene,” she said smil­ing.

Her­reira told Guardian Me­dia when she feels like giv­ing up, the mem­o­ry of her late broth­er gives her the push she needs.

She plans to con­tin­ue writ­ing so­ca mu­sic and ex­pand­ing her ca­reer. She al­so en­cour­ages all young pro­duc­ers to keep striv­ing, as every­thing has its tim­ing.