Af­ter months of call­ing for a meet­ing with the Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer (CPO) to ne­go­ti­ate an in­crease in their salaries, among oth­er things, the Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA) ex­ec­u­tive came out of that meet­ing all smiles yes­ter­day.

Al­though no in­crease has been de­cid­ed on, as­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent An­to­nia De Fre­itas said TTUTA was hap­py with the meet­ing.

Dur­ing the two-and-a-half-hour meet­ing, teach­ers marched in front of the CPO’s of­fice on Alexan­dra Street, St Clair.

Af­ter the meet­ing, De Fre­itas an­nounced that the CPO had agreed to con­tin­ue meet­ing with teach­ers month­ly to treat with is­sues that have been plagu­ing them for years.

“This was a meet­ing that was post­poned from mid-De­cem­ber and we be­lieve it is im­por­tant that we con­tin­ue the dis­cus­sion on ne­go­ti­a­tions and oth­er is­sues even as we end the year, so in the new year we will know that our teach­ers’ needs will be met,” De Fre­itas said.

For­mer TTUTA head, Lyns­ley Doo­d­hai had called on the CPO to meet with the as­so­ci­a­tion on mul­ti­ple oc­ca­sions dur­ing his tenure.

The as­so­ci­a­tion said its mem­bers have not got­ten a salary in­crease since 2014 and in months gone by, they have strength­ened their call for an op­por­tu­ni­ty to ne­go­ti­ate, tak­ing to the streets of Port-of-Spain in Oc­to­ber and tak­ing a day of “rest and re­flec­tion” in ear­ly No­vem­ber.

De Fre­itas said the CPO had not giv­en any time­line for when the is­sues, in­clud­ing the salary in­creas­es, would be rec­ti­fied.

How­ev­er, she deemed the meet­ing a suc­cess, say­ing, “For the first meet­ing in a long time, we would have got­ten pos­i­tive re­spons­es from the CPO.”

She said TTUTA was in­formed that the CPO sub­mit­ted pro­pos­als to the Min­istry of Fi­nance for the in­crease in salaries and had re­ceived feed­back.

She said in ad­di­tion to salaries, there was al­so the is­sue of teach­ing as­sis­tants who had com­plet­ed their for­mal ed­u­ca­tion but were not be­ing pro­mot­ed to Teacher 1 po­si­tions.